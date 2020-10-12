Coronavirus in Northern Ireland

Schools that abandoned the transfer test to select pupils in 2021 do not need formal approval from Northern Ireland's education minister for the move. That confirmation came in a letter to schools from the minister himself, Peter Weir. He said he had made the decision due to "the current difficult circumstances that schools are operating in". Mr Weir also said the change being for one year only also factored into the decision. Read more here .
NI leaders to join emergency Covid Cobra meeting
Northern Ireland's first and deputy first ministers and the health minister will take part in a meeting of the UK's emergency Cobra committee later.
There are also plans to bring forward Thursday's scheduled executive meeting on tightening restrictions as infection rates continue to spiral.
The meeting could be held as early as later on Monday, it has been suggested.
Northern Ireland's political leaders spent Sunday having discussions with public health experts.
First Minister Arlene Foster, Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill and Health Minister Robin Swann took advice from Northern Ireland's chief medical officer and chief scientific adviser.
It comes as 1,066 new cases were reported by the Department of Health on Sunday, with one further death.
Read more here.
