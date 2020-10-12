Coronavirus in Northern Ireland

PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Schools that abandoned the transfer test to select pupils in 2021 do not need formal approval from Northern Ireland's education minister for the move.

That confirmation came in a letter to schools from the minister himself, Peter Weir.

He said he had made the decision due to "the current difficult circumstances that schools are operating in".

Mr Weir also said the change being for one year only also factored into the decision.

