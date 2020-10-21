Health minister to give coronavirus update

One of the biggest shifts seen in the new figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) is the major uptick in mask use.

Over the summer months, use went from from 28% in June, to 84% in August, when the wearing of face coverings became mandatory in certain settings.

However, improved mask use has done little to quell people's broader concerns about the virus.

Seven out of 10 people said they are very or somewhat worried about the effect coronavirus is having on their lives.

Reuters Copyright: Reuters

More than half (54%) of those who had home-schooled their children said it was negatively affecting the child's well-being, but almost a third disagreed.

Just over a fifth of people (21%) said they didn't have access to the resources they needed to home-school their children.

Oddly though - well-being, or 'life satisfaction' has seen a boost.

Scores for this increased, from 7.42 in May 2020 to 7.79 in August 2020.

Scores for anxiety showed a drop, from 3.51 during lockdown in May 2020, to 3.01 in August 2020.

Read more on the new Nisra figures on coronavirus attitudes.