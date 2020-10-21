Health minister to give coronavirus update

One of the biggest shifts seen in the new figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) is the major uptick in mask use. Over the summer months, use went from from 28% in June, to 84% in August, when the wearing of face coverings became mandatory in certain settings. However, improved mask use has done little to quell people's broader concerns about the virus. Seven out of 10 people said they are very or somewhat worried about the effect coronavirus is having on their lives. More than half (54%) of those who had home-schooled their children said it was negatively affecting the child's well-being, but almost a third disagreed. Just over a fifth of people (21%) said they didn't have access to the resources they needed to home-school their children. Oddly though - well-being, or 'life satisfaction' has seen a boost. Scores for this increased, from 7.42 in May 2020 to 7.79 in August 2020. Scores for anxiety showed a drop, from 3.51 during lockdown in May 2020, to 3.01 in August 2020. Read more on the new Nisra figures on coronavirus attitudes.
Edwin Poots says he did not attribute Covid spread to religious groups
DUP minister Edwin Poots has said he has not "at any time" attributed the spread of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland to religious affiliations.
Last week, the minister said the difference in transmission between nationalist and unionist areas was "around six to one".
He had been facing calls from other Stormont parties to apologise.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, Mr Poots said he cherished his "Catholic friends and neighbours".
The agriculture minister said that over the course of the last few days "Sinn Féin and others have tried to distort and twist comments I made in reference to the spread of Covid-19".
"At no time did I attribute the spread of Covid-19 to religion. It is deeply regrettable that such a narrative has been created," he added.
Five more coronavirus-related deaths in NI
A further five Covid-19 related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland by the Department of Health, bringing its total to 629.
The department also reported an additional 1,039 positive cases of the virus, meaning there have been 29,992 overall.
A total of 4,889 individuals tested in the previous 24 hours.
Evidence for restrictions decision 'flimsy and shocking'
Evidence used to inform Stormont's decisions around the pandemic is "flimsy" and "shocking", the head of Belfast's Chamber of Commerce has said.
The evidence was published by the Department of Health on Tuesday.
The chamber's chief executive Simon Hamilton said much of the evidence appeared to be "anecdotal" and posed "massive questions" for the executive.
Chief Scientific Advisor Prof Ian Young warned that it should be "considered in its totality".
He expressed concern that the majority of coverage on Wednesday morning was "focused on one document, a summary document".
"It's not particularly helpful to consider that in isolation," he said.
"I hope that people will begin to look at the broader evidence which we're making available."

We are expecting to hear from Health Minister Robin Swann at a Stormont briefing this afternoon.