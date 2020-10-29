Coronavirus
Live

Coronavirus in NI on 29 October 2020

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. What we already know

    classroom
    Copyright: pacemaker

    The Stormont Executive has agreed that schools in Northern Ireland will reopen on Monday.

    Ministers met on Thursday and decided extra measures will be put in place to allow pupils to return to classrooms safely.

    Financial support for taxi drivers and coach and bus operators affected by Covid-19 restrictions has also been approved by the executive.

    Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said a £14m package would go directly to taxi drivers.

    Coach and bus operators are receiving a package worth £5m.

  2. Eight coronavirus-related deaths recorded

    Coronavirus statistics
    Copyright: BBC

    The Department of Health in Northern Ireland reported eight further Covid-19 related deaths on Thursday, bringing its total to 688.

    There were 822 further positive cases diagnosed in the previous 24 hours.

    There are 361 people with Covid-19 in hospitals across Northern Ireland, 44 are currently in intensive care, 39 of them are ventilated.

    The department's daily dashboard says there are confirmed coronavirus outbreaks in 105 care homes in Northern Ireland.

  3. Stormont briefing due shortly

    Good afternoon.

    The Northern Ireland Executive has been meeting all day to go over current coronavirus restrictions.

    The first and deputy first minister are due to give a briefing shortly.

Back to top