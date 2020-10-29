Coronavirus in NI on 29 October 2020

pacemaker Copyright: pacemaker

The Stormont Executive has agreed that schools in Northern Ireland will reopen on Monday.

Ministers met on Thursday and decided extra measures will be put in place to allow pupils to return to classrooms safely.

Financial support for taxi drivers and coach and bus operators affected by Covid-19 restrictions has also been approved by the executive.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said a £14m package would go directly to taxi drivers.

Coach and bus operators are receiving a package worth £5m.