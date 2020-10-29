Coronavirus in NI on 29 October 2020

The Stormont Executive has agreed that schools in Northern Ireland will reopen on Monday. Ministers met on Thursday and decided extra measures will be put in place to allow pupils to return to classrooms safely . Financial support for taxi drivers and coach and bus operators affected by Covid-19 restrictions has also been approved by the executive. Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said a £14m package would go directly to taxi drivers . Coach and bus operators are receiving a package worth £5m.
Eight coronavirus-related deaths recorded
The Department of Health in Northern Ireland reported eight further Covid-19 related deaths on Thursday, bringing its total to 688.
There were 822 further positive cases diagnosed in the previous 24 hours.
There are 361 people with Covid-19 in hospitals across Northern Ireland, 44 are currently in intensive care, 39 of them are ventilated.
The department's daily dashboard says there are confirmed coronavirus outbreaks in 105 care homes in Northern Ireland.
Stormont briefing due shortly
Good afternoon.
The Northern Ireland Executive has been meeting all day to go over current coronavirus restrictions.
The first and deputy first minister are due to give a briefing shortly.