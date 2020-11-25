Preliminary figures from the Treasury indicate that 54,100 people in Northern Ireland remained on furlough as of 30 September.

More women than men are furloughed through the Coronavirus Jobs Retention Scheme.

The number of people on it in NI has continued to fall from 114,800 in July and 77,500 at the end of August.

The scheme has been extended until the end of March.

