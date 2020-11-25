Swann
Live

Health minister to present Covid-19 briefing

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Chris Andrews, Michael Shiels McNamee and Ciaran McCauley

All times stated are UK

  1. Further 7 Covid-related deaths in NI

    A further seven people have died after testing positive for Covid-19 in NI, the Department of Health has announced.

    A total of 533 new positive cases of Covid-19 were also recorded by the department on Wednesday.

    Stats
    Copyright: BBC

  2. More than 54,000 people in NI were furloughed in September

    Preliminary figures from the Treasury indicate that 54,100 people in Northern Ireland remained on furlough as of 30 September.

    More women than men are furloughed through the Coronavirus Jobs Retention Scheme.

    Cash
    Copyright: PA Media

    The number of people on it in NI has continued to fall from 114,800 in July and 77,500 at the end of August.

    The scheme has been extended until the end of March.

    Read more.

  3. Welcome

    Welcome to our live coverage of this afternoon's Covid-19 press conference at Stormont.

    Health Minister Robin Swann and Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride are to address the media shortly.

Back to top