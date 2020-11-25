A further seven people have died after testing positive for Covid-19 in NI, the Department of Health has announced. A total of 533 new positive cases of Covid-19 were also recorded by the department on Wednesday.
Live Reporting
Chris Andrews, Michael Shiels McNamee and Ciaran McCauley
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Further 7 Covid-related deaths in NI
A further seven people have died after testing positive for Covid-19 in NI, the Department of Health has announced.
A total of 533 new positive cases of Covid-19 were also recorded by the department on Wednesday.
More than 54,000 people in NI were furloughed in September
Preliminary figures from the Treasury indicate that 54,100 people in Northern Ireland remained on furlough as of 30 September.
More women than men are furloughed through the Coronavirus Jobs Retention Scheme.
The number of people on it in NI has continued to fall from 114,800 in July and 77,500 at the end of August.
The scheme has been extended until the end of March.
Read more.
Welcome
Welcome to our live coverage of this afternoon's Covid-19 press conference at Stormont.
Health Minister Robin Swann and Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride are to address the media shortly.