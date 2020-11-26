BBC News NI understands the executive is planning to set up a taskforce to spearhead the response to Covid-19.
It will oversee the roll out of the vaccine programme, testing and compliance. It will be led by the Executive Office and Department of Health.
Eight more Covid-19 related deaths announced
Eight more Covid-19 related deaths were announced in Northern Ireland on Thursday.
The Department of Health also announced 442 new cases of the virus.
There are currently 431 Covid patients in Northern Ireland hospitals and 39 in intensive care.
We're due to hear a Covid-19 briefing from Stormont shortly - earlier this afternoon, the NI Executive were meeting to discuss the easing of Covid-19 restrictions over Christmas as well as the roll out of a vaccine.
It comes as non-essential retail is due to close at midnight tonight for two weeks as part of a so-called circuit breaker.
So there'll be plenty to discuss when things kick off - when the briefing begins, you can watch live using the play button at the top of the page.
Last day of trading for two weeks for many shops
Today is the last day of trading for non-essential shops in Northern Ireland before they close for two weeks under coronavirus restrictions.
Other services such as hairdressers will also close.
Belfast city centre was busy with shoppers on Thursday before the shut down. Restrictions on shops are due to end on 11 December.
Executive meets over Christmas restrictions
The executive has been meeting to discuss the easing of Covid-19 restrictions over Christmas.
Across the UK, three households can mix for five days from 23-27 December.
