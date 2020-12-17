It's been another busy day of Covid-19 news in Northern Ireland and, with ministers at Stormont meeting right now to discuss a possible further lockdown, we're bringing you all the latest into the early evening.
So stay with us and we'll get you up to speed and take you through all the breaking news until tea time.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
View more on twitterView more on twitter PacemakerCopyright: Pacemaker Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Ignore "fake" WhattsApp message
A photo of a WhattsApp message supposedly detailing the restrictions being considered by the NI Executive has been doing the rounds on social media this afternoon.
The Department of Heath has put out a tweet to say it is a "fake" and should be ignored.
The meeting is still under way.
NI numbers a "stark reminder" of how quickly things change
In the Republic of Ireland there are 211 people in hospital with Covid-19, including 27 in ICU.
The chief executive of Ireland’s health service has said the Covid-19 situation in Northern Ireland serves as a “stark reminder” of what can happen in a very rapidly changing manner.
Paul Reid said the Northern Ireland figures demonstrated how a sustained level of cases can have a massive impact, in particular on the hospital system, in a very quick period of time.
“I think what we’re seeing in the north of Ireland over the last few days in particular gives us that stark reminder,” he added.
'You don't want to get sick in the next six weeks,' warns top GP
The NI health service faces a "nightmare six weeks ahead", the chair of NI's British Medical Association (BMA) has said.
Dr Tom Black said pressure on the system meant healthcare staff "will have to make moral and ethical decisions they weren't trained for".
Hospitals in NI have faced severe pressures over the last few days with ambulances queuing outside hospitals.
"You really don't want to get sick over the next six weeks," Dr Black said.
Click here to read more.
12 more virus-related deaths recorded
The latest Covid-19 figures released by the Department of Health show that 12 more people had died with the virus, 10 in the last 24 hours and two from outside the reporting period.
There were 656 new cases of the virus recorded, meaning there have been 3,531 cases in the last seven days.
Six-week lockdown and shopping curfew on the cards?
Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political reporter
The major news so far today is that it's understood health officials have proposed a six-week lockdown across Northern Ireland in a bid to curb the virus.
Another proposal that's been tabled is that essential shops in NI would close by 8pm every night during the first week of a new lockdown.
The executive is meeting right now to consider a range of options from the health minister.
It is believed Robin Swann has suggested a new six-week lockdown, with a review after four weeks, take effect from 26 December.
It proposes the closure of non-essential retail from the end of trading on Christmas Eve, and hospitality only allowed to offer takeaway services.
The first week of a fresh lockdown could also see tighter rules on outdoor gatherings, and a ban on people meeting others in private gardens.
Health officials have also proposed measures to limit the reopening of schools in January, and it's understood a package of interventions will be drawn up by the education and health departments.
However any new lockdown restrictions will have to be signed off by the whole executive, which is meeting now to consider Mr Swann's paper.
Click here to read more.
Good afternoon
It's been another busy day of Covid-19 news in Northern Ireland and, with ministers at Stormont meeting right now to discuss a possible further lockdown, we're bringing you all the latest into the early evening.
So stay with us and we'll get you up to speed and take you through all the breaking news until tea time.