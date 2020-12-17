The major news so far today is that it's understood health officials have proposed a six-week lockdown across Northern Ireland in a bid to curb the virus.

Another proposal that's been tabled is that essential shops in NI would close by 8pm every night during the first week of a new lockdown.

The executive is meeting right now to consider a range of options from the health minister.

It is believed Robin Swann has suggested a new six-week lockdown, with a review after four weeks, take effect from 26 December.

It proposes the closure of non-essential retail from the end of trading on Christmas Eve, and hospitality only allowed to offer takeaway services.

The first week of a fresh lockdown could also see tighter rules on outdoor gatherings, and a ban on people meeting others in private gardens.

Health officials have also proposed measures to limit the reopening of schools in January, and it's understood a package of interventions will be drawn up by the education and health departments.

However any new lockdown restrictions will have to be signed off by the whole executive, which is meeting now to consider Mr Swann's paper.

