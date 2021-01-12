'It's our collective responsibility to do the right thing'
The first and deputy ministers are to meet retailers later in a round table forum.
They are concerned that while smaller retailers might be following the letter of the regulations, larger retailers may not be working in the spirit of the regulations.
The two ministers will also be meeting the chief constable to discuss how people are complying with the regulations and what else may be put in place.
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill tells the news conference that NI's health service is "under very real and immense pressure" and that the workforce is "exhausted".
"We all have the ability to do something about that," she says.
"We are in for a very tough number of weeks ahead.
"It's our collective social responsiblity to do the right thing."
'Selfish' employers forcing staff into the office
Mrs Foster goes on to say that she has heard reports that some employers are requiring staff to attend the workplace when they could be working from home, something she says is "unfortunate" and also "selfish".
The government advice is that where employees can work from home then they should be doing so.
"Let's be sensible and work towards a place where we can be together again," she says.
She also thanks NHS workers in NI - "the heroes of our pandemic". She thanks parents for "spinning the plates as parent and teachers".
Progress achieved through 'personal responsibility'
First Minister Arlene Foster begins the conference by appealing to the NI public to "keep fighting".
"We have driven down the R rate for cases from 1.8 to about 1.1," she says.
She says this has been achieved through personal responsibility.
"It's the simple and everyday choices which are making the difference - like phoning friends, not going into work place when you don't have to or switching to online services instead of going to church," she says.
"It's supporting your children's education at the kitchen table and not at school," she adds.
She says she appreciates people are "weary" but says we have to do these things to get through and points to the light at the end of the tunnel which is the vaccine.
Briefing now under way
The briefing is now under way - press the play button at the top of this page to watch it.
Meet Mary Devlin - 101 years old and happy to get the vaccine
The Department of Health reported a further 22 Covid-related deaths on Tuesday
Northern Ireland's R rate of Covid-19 infection has fallen significantly
Number of hospital inpatients is expected to continue to rise until some time in last two weeks in January, according to Prof Ian Young, NI's chief scientific adviser
Health Minister Robin Swann updated the executive about the mounting pressure on hospitals
'Avoid A&E unless you need to be there' - O'Neill
The deputy first minister agrees that Christmas would have had an impact on the current Covid-19 crisis.
She says there have been "additional strains" but she stresses it's about dealing with where we are now.
"In the here and now, our job is to deal with the situation in front of us and to take away some of the pressure around hospitals," she says.
Mrs O'Neill urges people to explore other avenues rather going straight to emergency departments unless absolutely necessary.
"Clearly we've reached the peak in terms of positive cases every day, but we haven't reached the peak in terms of our hospitals," she says.
Her message is to stay at home until the current crisis is brought under control.
Where am I in the vaccine queue?
The Dept of Health has published a detailed plan for delivering the Covid-19 vaccine in NI, which it calls "pragmatic, agile and flexible".
It has produced a timeline for when people should receive their vaccine.
Vaccination of older adults in care homes, those over 80, care home workers and health and social care staff began on 8 December.
Phase 2 which includes those over 70 years of age and the extremely clinically vulnerable should begin in February.
Summer 2021 should see a mass vaccination programme across Northern Ireland.
Read the full story here.
Meet Mary Devlin - 101 years old and happy to get the vaccine
Dr Frances O'Hagan, whose clinic in Armagh city began vaccinating people aged over 80 last week, shared a heartening photograph of one of her patients.
Meet Mary Devlin whose GP calls her "amazing" and who received her vaccine today.
Dr O'Hagan expects to have administered the vaccine to more than 300 patients by the end of the week.
As of Monday evening, almost 92,000 people in NI had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.
Coronavirus: the latest statistics for Northern Ireland
Twenty-two more deaths linked to coronavirus have been reported by the Dept of Health.
Eighteen happened in the last 24 hours and the total number of people who have died here is now 1,498.
There are currently 55 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units, an increase of three on Monday's figures.
Outbreaks have also been reported in 149 care homes here.
What's been happening today?
Here's the abridged version:
Good afternoon and welcome
We're expecting to hear from the first and deputy first minister shortly - it will actually be their first joint news conference for some time.
They'll be providing an update on where Northern Ireland stands in the fight against Covid-19.
Stay with us for all the latest and we'll be bringing you some of today's other coronavirus-related news.