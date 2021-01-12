BBC Copyright: BBC

The deputy first minister agrees that Christmas would have had an impact on the current Covid-19 crisis.

She says there have been "additional strains" but she stresses it's about dealing with where we are now.

"In the here and now, our job is to deal with the situation in front of us and to take away some of the pressure around hospitals," she says.

Mrs O'Neill urges people to explore other avenues rather going straight to emergency departments unless absolutely necessary.

"Clearly we've reached the peak in terms of positive cases every day, but we haven't reached the peak in terms of our hospitals," she says.

Her message is to stay at home until the current crisis is brought under control.