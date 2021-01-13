Another thing worth mentioning from the briefing is this line from chief scientific officer Prof Ian Young, who says there is always a "lag period, a delay" between people becoming infected and then, a number of days later, those cases becoming hospital admissions.

He added: "We're still seeing the number of hospital admissions rise, day by day, it hasn't yet peaked, although hopefully will do so in the next few days."

Prof Young says that the number of hospital admissions are now higher than at any point during the course of the epidemic.

Mr Young believes that number will not peak until the last two weeks of January, adding that will be true as long as people adhere to the restrictions.