The reproduction rate of Covid-19 has been reduced to "between 0.7 and 0.9" in Northern Ireland, First Minister Arlene Foster says.

"Together over this last number of weeks we've been able to break pathways of transmission and to slow the spread of the deadly virus in our community," Mrs Foster tells a media briefing in Dungannon.

BBC Copyright: BBC

The case doubling rate in NI is now 55.5 days, the first minister adds.

She says the UK average is 39 days.