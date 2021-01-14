The reproduction rate of Covid-19 has been reduced to "between 0.7 and 0.9" in Northern Ireland, First Minister Arlene Foster says. "Together over this last number of weeks we've been able to break pathways of transmission and to slow the spread of the deadly virus in our community," Mrs Foster tells a media briefing in Dungannon. The case doubling rate in NI is now 55.5 days, the first minister adds. She says the UK average is 39 days.
R-rate 'below 1' in NI
The reproduction rate of Covid-19 has been reduced to "between 0.7 and 0.9" in Northern Ireland, First Minister Arlene Foster says.
"Together over this last number of weeks we've been able to break pathways of transmission and to slow the spread of the deadly virus in our community," Mrs Foster tells a media briefing in Dungannon.
The case doubling rate in NI is now 55.5 days, the first minister adds.
She says the UK average is 39 days.
First and Deputy First Minister's press conference begins
Arlene Foster, Michelle O'Neill and Chief Constable Simon Byrne are at their podiums in Dungannon.
NI economy expected to stall after record growth
Northern Ireland's economic output grew by a record 15.5% in the three months to last September, following a record 14% drop the previous quarter, according to official figures.
The NI Composite Economic Index, considered to be the local equivalent of GDP, was released on Thursday.
Despite a pick-up in activity, it was still 2.9% lower than the same time the year before.
The figures coincide with a period when Covid-19 restrictions were eased.
Belfast's St Patrick's Day parade cancelled for second year
Belfast's annual St Patrick's Day parade and concert have been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Belfast City Council has confirmed.
It is the second year in a row festivities have been called off due to coronavirus.
Meanwhile, Derry City and Strabane District Council said how St Patrick's Day will be celebrated there is currently "under review".
Both councils cancelled their parades in 2020 at the start of the pandemic.
Latest on the vaccine roll-out
Here's more latest figures from the Department of Health, although these ones are more welcome - more than 121,000 vaccine doses have been administered in Northern Ireland, it says.
On Wednesday, the figure stood at 109,256.
NI Executive plans international traveller testing
A plan to make international arrivals into NI produce a negative Covid-19 test before departure is being considered by the Stormont executive.
The proposal has been submitted by Health Minister Robin Swann.
Last week he said he had agreed "in principle" to the move but details were being worked out by officials.
People arriving from countries not on the government's travel corridors list will also still have to self-isolate for 10 days.
Latest figures indicate 16 new deaths
On Thursday, 16 more deaths related to Covid-19 were reported by the Department of Health in Northern Ireland, bringing its total to 1,533.
There have been 973 new cases diagnosed in the past 24 hours, while 58 Covid-19 patients are being treated in ICUs across Northern Ireland, of which 44 are on ventilators.
Hello and welcome
First Minister Arlene Foster, Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill and PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne are set to give briefing on Covid-19 developments in NI after 4pm.
You can watch live by hitting the play button at the top of this page. We'll have text updates on all the latest right here.