The new variant of Covid-19 "is increasing in prevalence across the UK, the Republic of Ireland and here", according to chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride.

It's being seen "certainly in higher numbers than it was pre-Christmas".

"Sadly that's only to be expected because it's a fitter virus - it transmits about 40-70% more efficiently than the old variant," he adds. "So, the job just got harder."

"The efforts that we will need to put in to keep transmission low will be greater and those situations where the old variant may not have transmitted, this new variant will so what we cannot afford to happen is for the numbers to fall and then plateau."

Asked about how Northern Ireland is dealing with limiting the spread of the new variant, Dr McBride says: "We are punching way above our weight internationally".