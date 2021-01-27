'New variant means suppressing Covid just got harder'
The new variant of Covid-19 "is increasing in prevalence across the UK, the Republic of Ireland and here", according to chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride.
It's being seen "certainly in higher numbers than it was pre-Christmas".
"Sadly that's only to be expected because it's a fitter virus - it transmits about 40-70% more efficiently than the old variant," he adds. "So, the job just got harder."
"The efforts that we will need to put in to keep transmission low will be greater and those situations where the old variant may not have transmitted, this new variant will so what we cannot afford to happen is for the numbers to fall and then plateau."
Asked about how Northern Ireland is dealing with limiting the spread of the new variant, Dr McBride says: "We are punching way above our weight internationally".
'Get tested to help our significant progress in pandemic fight'
Chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride urges anyone with Covid-19 symptoms to get a test as soon as possible.
"I think the crucially important point here is: if you have symptoms, you should get a test; if you are advised to get a test, you need to get a test," he says.
"We are making very significant progress and pressing down on this pandemic and it is crucially important that if you test positive, you self-isolate at home."
'Role of regional vaccination centres to be expanded'
From tomorrow there will be a "twin-track approach" to administering Covid-19 vaccinations in Northern Ireland, says Dr Patricia Donnelly says.
"Later this week the role of the seven regional vaccination centres will be expanded to begin vaccinating members of the public," she says.
"As GPs focus on the 70-year plus age group the vaccination centres will - in parallel - offer vaccination appointments to 65-to-69-year-olds.
"These will be bookable online - further details of a booking portal will be published very shortly as well as a telephone helpline for those unable to use online booking."
'NI ready to accelerate roll-out of vaccines'
Dr Patricia Donnelly, the head of the Covid-19 vaccination programme, says Northern Ireland is at an "important juncture" in the programme.
She says her team is in a "position to accelerate the programme's roll-out".
Northern Ireland has received another delivery of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines yesterday and another delivery is scheduled for next week.
"When that arrives we should have sufficient [Oxford-AstraZeneca] vaccines to allow GPs to cover everyone in the 75-plus age group and to begin vaccinating the over 70-year-old population," she adds.
'We must avoid dropping our guard'
Chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride thanks "everyone who is adhering to the restrictions and... following the advice".
"The decisions you make, the actions you are taking, are reducing the number of infections, are reducing the number of people who become unwell and require hospital care," he says.
"We must now avoid dropping our guard.
"We need to be extremely careful around the relaxation of any of the current restrictions and certainly to avoid any relaxation too early."
'Health staff deserve more than thanks and well wishes'
Speaking about the £500 payment for health service staff, Health Minister Robin Swann says simply thanking them their work during the pandemic is not enough.
He asked his officials to work on plans for a "one-off, pro-rata payment" for all health and social care workers.
"There are no words to properly convey what they have done for us - we will never be able to repay that debt," he says.
"Last spring we stood on our doorsteps every Thursday evening and clapped for our heroes.
"And whilst it was a thoughtful display of support, I think we all knew that is was never enough and that they deserved more than just our thanks and well wishes."
Mr Swann says the one-off £500 payment will be offered to all health staff - "our doctors, our nurses, our care home workers, our domiciliary care workers (including those in the independent sector); our admin staff and our estate teams".
'Health staff remain under severe pressure'
Chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride says the number of new coronavirus cases is continuing to fall and the R-number - the rate of infection - is now less than one.
"We know that the epidemic will continue to reduce and shrink, provided we all continue to do what we're doing and we know what we should be doing," he says.
But he adds that "while the number of hospital admissions may have passed the peak, they remain at a very high level".
"It's important to remember that they will remain extremely high for many weeks and that will ensure, unfortunately, that our health staff will remain under very severe pressure in the coming weeks."
'Living through battle of our lifetimes'
Health Minister Robin Swann against vents his frustration about people who are not taking the threat of Covid-19 seriously or who have criticised attempts by Stormont and the health service to tackle the infection rate.
"We still have those armchair experts who spout simplistic ideas and snipe at everything and try to undermine what work is being done by those heroes in our health service," he says
"The reality is that we, as a health service and as a society, are living through the challenge of our lifetimes - the battle of our lifetimes.
"It is a challenge that is complex, all-consuming and relentless."
Special recognition payment for NI health workers
Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political reporter
Health workers in Northern Ireland are to get a "special recognition" payment for their work during the pandemic.
It is intended that all staff will receive a payment of £500, says Health Minister Robin Swann.
However it will be subject to approval from the Department of Finance.
There had been calls from some political parties and health unions for staff to be recognised for their efforts.
Scotland has already announced a similar one-off payment and Mr Swann says it will reflect the "principle of parity".
Staying at home 'pushing down infection rate'
Health Minister Robin Swann begins with some positive news, saying that the current lockdown appears to be working as the numbers of people becoming infected with coronavirus is falling.
"We are making progress in forcing down infection numbers," he says.
"Staying at home is making a difference - the R-number has been moving in the right direction and we have to sustain and building on that progress."
Press conference begins
Health Minister Robin Swann is at the podium - you can watch the press conference live by clicking the play button on the video at the top of this page.
And we'll bring you live text commentary on all of the key elements from the briefing.
Sixteen more Covid-19-related deaths in NI
Another 16 people in Northern Ireland have died with Covid-19, according to Department of Health figures released today.
Special schools to be offered weekly Covid tests
Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Education Correspondent
Pupils and staff at all special schools in Northern Ireland are set to be offered weekly testing for Covid-19.
The plan is from the departments of health and education and testing is due to begin at the start of February.
However, a business case for the testing programme is still to be approved.
Special schools have remained open to all pupils since the start of the new term in January.
Read more here.
Irish government rules out checks on Irish border
The Irish government has reiterated its promise not to carry out checks on the Northern Ireland border to manage the spread of Covid-19.
Irish Health Minister Stephen Donnelly told RTÉ News it had "never been on the table".
The Stormont Executive has been involved in discussions with Irish officials this week about the sharing of travel data.
Some NI ministers had raised concerns about a lack of co-operation.
Read more here.
Health staff families 'offered early access to Covid-19 vaccine'
Peter Coulter
BBC News NI
An email sent to some staff within the South Eastern Trust appears to give them the chance to register family for early access to a Covid-19 vaccine.
The email said that over-65s, who were known to staff, could book in before the official announcement.
The South Eastern Trust said it would have "lost hundreds of precious vaccine slots" had it not taken the action.
First Minister Arlene Foster has said she would "much rather see people vaccinated than waste the vaccine".
Read more here: Health staff families 'offered early vaccine access'
Good afternoon
Welcome to our live coverage of today's Northern Ireland coronavirus press conference.
It features Health Minister Robin Swann, chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride and Patricia Donnelly, head of the Covid-19 vaccine programme.
Please stay with us for all the latest developments from Stormont.