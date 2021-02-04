Today's Department of Health figures indicate that there have been a further 10 coronavirus-related deaths and 412 new cases.

It brings the total number of deaths in Northern Ireland to 1,899.

Since the start of the pandemic, 105,637 people have tested positive for coronavirus.

There are 671 inpatients being treated for Covid, and 68 in ICU.

Of those, 63 are being ventilated.