Earlier, Health Minister Robin Swann warned that there are concerns the Covid-19 transmission rate has stagnated . The R-number was between 1.5 to 1.9 at the start of January, but has fallen to below one. However, Mr Swann told a Stormont committee the number may have "stabilised and stagnated" and hospital occupancy may begin to fall slowly. Nine more coronavirus-related deaths were recorded by the Department of Health on Thursday, along with 256 new cases.
