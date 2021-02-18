Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

BBC News NI understands that the executive has agreed to allow primary school children in P1-P3 to return to the classroom on 8 March.

The proposal, from Education Minister Peter Weir, is also likely to children in pre-school settings return on the same day, while pupils in years 12-14 in post-primary schools will return to class on 22 March.

However, pupils in years 4-7 in primaries and years 8-11 in post-primaries will not return to school before the Easter break.

Read more here.