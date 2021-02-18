BBC News NI understands that the executive has agreed to allow primary school children in P1-P3 to return to the classroom on 8 March.
The proposal, from Education Minister Peter Weir, is also likely to children in pre-school settings return on the same day, while pupils in years 12-14 in post-primary schools will return to class on 22 March.
However, pupils in years 4-7 in primaries and years 8-11 in post-primaries will not return to school before the Easter break.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Gradual school return for NI pupils
BBC News NI understands that the executive has agreed to allow primary school children in P1-P3 to return to the classroom on 8 March.
The proposal, from Education Minister Peter Weir, is also likely to children in pre-school settings return on the same day, while pupils in years 12-14 in post-primary schools will return to class on 22 March.
However, pupils in years 4-7 in primaries and years 8-11 in post-primaries will not return to school before the Easter break.
Read more here.
Covid-19: NI lockdown extended until 1 April
The big news expected to be confirmed during the press conference is an extension in NI's lockdown restrictions until 1 April.
BBC News NI understands that a review of the measures will take place on 18 March.
Arlene Foster and Conor Murphy are expected to give more details shortly.
There is also big news on schools expected, however, with the youngest primary school pupils set to return to classrooms from 8 March - more on that shortly...
Good afternoon
...and welcome to our live coverage of this afternoon's press conference with First Minister Arlene Foster and Finance Minister Conor Murphy.
It's expected that they will confirm that NI's lockdown restriction, which were due to end on 5 March, will be extended until 1 April.
We'll have all the latest text updates from the briefing plus you can watch it live from about 4.15pm, via the play button at the top of the page.