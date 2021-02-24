Health Minister Robin Swann starts as usual by expressing sympathies to the families of those who have died with Covid-19, and notes it is one-year to the week since the first confirmed case in Northern Ireland.

He says the pandemic "has left lasting scars on families and communities".

The health minister says while there are "better times ahead" the virus "thrives on complacency", and that "cautious optimism is the correct approach to take right now".