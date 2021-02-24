The health minister notes that Northern Ireland has now administered half-a-million jabs, and thanks everyone involved for their efforts in achieving this.
"Northern Ireland is pushing on, every jab is another step forward and another step towards a better future".
One year since first Covid-19 case confirmed in NI
Health Minister Robin Swann starts as usual by expressing sympathies to the families of those who have died with Covid-19, and notes it is one-year to the week since the first confirmed case in Northern Ireland.
He says the pandemic "has left lasting scars on families and communities".
The health minister says while there are "better times ahead" the virus "thrives on complacency", and that "cautious optimism is the correct approach to take right now".
BBCCopyright: BBC
Coronavirus Catch-up
Join Jordan Kenny and our health correspondent Marie-Louise Connolly this Thursday at 19:00 GMT.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images BBCCopyright: BBC
'Half-a-million jabs a huge achievement'
The health minister notes that Northern Ireland has now administered half-a-million jabs, and thanks everyone involved for their efforts in achieving this.
"Northern Ireland is pushing on, every jab is another step forward and another step towards a better future".
One year since first Covid-19 case confirmed in NI
Health Minister Robin Swann starts as usual by expressing sympathies to the families of those who have died with Covid-19, and notes it is one-year to the week since the first confirmed case in Northern Ireland.
He says the pandemic "has left lasting scars on families and communities".
The health minister says while there are "better times ahead" the virus "thrives on complacency", and that "cautious optimism is the correct approach to take right now".
Coronavirus Catch-up
Join Jordan Kenny and our health correspondent Marie-Louise Connolly this Thursday at 19:00 GMT.
If you have any questions you can submit them via the website.
Vaccination roll out continues
As of Tuesday, 468,129 people in Northern Ireland had had one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.
More than 30,000 people have had both doses.
You can read more about NI's vaccination plan here.
Two more coronavirus-related deaths in NI
Two more people have died in Northern Ireland after testing positive for Covid-19.
The Department of Health's death toll stands at 2,043 people.
Hospital admissions are falling and there are currently 356 inpatients with Covid-19.
Over the past seven days 1,884 people in Northern Ireland tested positive for the virus.