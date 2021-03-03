The health minister begins by extending condolences to the families of the four people who have died in NI today. He says an unbearable toll has been taken on lives and on livelihoods, but "we are on a path to better times".
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
'Path to better times'
The health minister begins by extending condolences to the families of the four people who have died in NI today.
He says an unbearable toll has been taken on lives and on livelihoods, but "we are on a path to better times".
Health minister begins press conference
Robin Swann, the chief medical officer and Prof O'Neill are at the podium and the press conference has begun.
To watch live, hit the play button at the top of the page.
Four more deaths reported by Department of Health
On Wednesday, four more coronavirus-related deaths were recorded by the Department of Health in Northern Ireland.
It brings its death toll to 2,063.
A further 226 cases have been diagnosed.
There are 307 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospital.
Thirty-one people with the virus are in intensive care.
Lockdown exit plan defended by Michelle O'Neill
The executive's five-step plan for easing restrictions was published yesterday, but has come in for some criticism over its lack of indicative dates, unlike the English and Scottish plans.
Businesses and industry organisations have hit out at the lack of detail around dates for reopening.
Today the deputy first minister defended that approach, saying the executive was being cautious.
"We're not going to give people false hope and false dawns around dates that cannot be delivered upon," she said.
Speaking on Tuesday, DUP First Minister Arlene Foster said the plan was "not perfect" but added she wanted to prevent any future lockdowns.
Read more here.
Good afternoon
Good afternoon and welcome to our live page for the latest coronavirus briefing.
Health Minister Robin Swann, chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride and NI's interim mental health champion Prof Siobhan O'Neill will be at the podium today at about 4pm.
You can watch live via the play button at the top of this page and we'll also have live text updates here.