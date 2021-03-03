PA Media Copyright: PA Media

The executive's five-step plan for easing restrictions was published yesterday, but has come in for some criticism over its lack of indicative dates, unlike the English and Scottish plans.

Businesses and industry organisations have hit out at the lack of detail around dates for reopening.

Today the deputy first minister defended that approach, saying the executive was being cautious.

"We're not going to give people false hope and false dawns around dates that cannot be delivered upon," she said.

Speaking on Tuesday, DUP First Minister Arlene Foster said the plan was "not perfect" but added she wanted to prevent any future lockdowns.

