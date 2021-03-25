Some good news ahead of this afternoon's press conference - with no further Covid-19 related deaths reported by the Department for Health for the second day running.

It means the total number of deaths remains at 2,107.

An additional 183 people have tested positive for Covid-19 following tests on 2,890 individuals.

There are 153 people in hospital with coronavirus as of midnight, 14 are in intensive care and 10 are being ventilated.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland is now 116,515.