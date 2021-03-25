Some good news ahead of this afternoon's press conference - with no further Covid-19 related deaths reported by the Department for Health for the second day running. It means the total number of deaths remains at 2,107. An additional 183 people have tested positive for Covid-19 following tests on 2,890 individuals. There are 153 people in hospital with coronavirus as of midnight, 14 are in intensive care and 10 are being ventilated. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland is now 116,515.
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of today's Northern Ireland Executive press conference.
First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill will soon be speaking from Dungannon, County Tyrone.
Stay with us for all the latest developments - you can watch a live stream of the briefing and follow our text commentary on all of the key points.