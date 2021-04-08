A bus burns in Belfast following rioting

Chief constable to brief executive on riots

  3. 'Likely that proscribed organisations were involved'

    "There was a degree of organisation" in last night's violence in Belfast, one of the PSNI's assistant chief constables has said.

    ACC Jonathan Roberts said it was too "early to indicate whether or not any proscribed organisations were involved", however, police believed this was a "likely situation".

    "We saw young people participating in serious disorder and committing serious criminal offences and they were supported and encouraged and the actions were orchestrated by adults at certain times," he said..

    Lanark Way
    The senior officer said two adults were arrested and remain in custody.

    ACC Roberts said the events "will be subject to a thorough investigation and people that were involved in them can expect to be arrested in the days and weeks ahead".

  4. Arlene Foster to speak with chief constable about violence

    First Minister Arlene Foster will speak with PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne later today, according to DUP assembly member Mervyn Storey.

    Mrs Foster, who is still calling for the chief constable to resign over the police's handling of the funeral of Bobby Storey in June 2020, previously said neither she nor Mr Byrne had asked to meet each other over the recent violence.

    Foster/Byrne
    Mr Storey, a Policing Board member, said he received a call from the chief constable's office on Thursday morning to request a meeting "as I understand he will do to others today".

    Mr Storey told The Nolan Show he expected DUP calls for Mr Byrne to resign will be repeated at the meeting.

  5. Emergency Stormont meeting after another night of violence

    Burning bus in west Belfast
    Stormont will meet today after another night of violence in Northern Ireland.

    Police officers were attacked, petrol bombs were thrown and a bus was burnt in west Belfast on Wednesday.

    It follows more than a week of disturbances across Northern Ireland.

    Speaking to the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme, PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Jonathan Roberts said 55 police officers had been injured in riots in recent days.

    “We have seen scenes of a new generation of young people exposed to things we thought were in generations gone by.”

