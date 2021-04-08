"There was a degree of organisation" in last night's violence in Belfast, one of the PSNI's assistant chief constables has said.

ACC Jonathan Roberts said it was too "early to indicate whether or not any proscribed organisations were involved", however, police believed this was a "likely situation".

"We saw young people participating in serious disorder and committing serious criminal offences and they were supported and encouraged and the actions were orchestrated by adults at certain times," he said..

The senior officer said two adults were arrested and remain in custody.

ACC Roberts said the events "will be subject to a thorough investigation and people that were involved in them can expect to be arrested in the days and weeks ahead".