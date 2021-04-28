Arlene Foster to step down as DUP leader

In her statement, Arlene Foster said she was preparing to "depart the political stage".
Speaking of her time as first minister as "the privilege of my life", she said her decision to enter politics "was never about party or person".
She added: "It is my view that if Northern Ireland is to prosper then it will only do so built on the foundations of successful and durable devolution.
"That will require continued hard work and real determination and courage on all sides."
PacemakerCopyright: Pacemaker
From trailblazing leader to party civil war
From Brexit to the Irish Sea border, and of course the Covid-19 pandemic,
it has been a tough few years for Northern Ireland's first minister,
culminating in the revolt that has forced Arlene Foster to step down.
Born Arlene Kelly in 1970, she grew up on a farm in rural County Fermanagh, close to the Irish border.
After leaving the Ulster Unionist Party to join the Democratic Unionist Party in 2004, she went on to hold ministerial posts before her election as DUP leader in 2015.
PacemakerCopyright: Pacemaker
BBC News NI has charted Mrs Foster's life and career, from County Fermanagh lawyer to Stormont's first minister.
Arlene Foster has gone from being a electoral asset to being pushed out by some of the MLAs she helped get elected, our Political Correspondent Enda McClafferty says.
"I would imagine behind the scenes there will be a process about who is going to replace Arlene Foster as party leader, " he told BBC Radio Ulster's Evening Extra programme.
"We know there are rules within the party about when that will take place, within the next seven days perhaps.
He said the party will now be examining a system of "having a party leader and first minister in Belfast".
On the response of Sinn Féin, he said the party had expressed its feelings that the situation should not "get in the way of good governance” in the Executive.
"I think Sinn Féin and others will be sitting back and waiting to see how this plays out."
'I will work with the new leader'
Arlene Foster has vowed to work with the new leader of the DUP.
In a statement, she said would give party officers the space to arrange an election for a new leader.
She will step down from the leadership on 28 May, and as first minister at the end of June.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
She said: "As first minister it is important that I complete work on a number of important issues for Northern Ireland alongside other Executive colleagues.
"Northern Ireland and its people have been heavily impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and there remains more work to be done to steer us thorough the pandemic and to lessen its impact on the lives of everyone."
Arlene Foster to resign as first minister and DUP leader
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
PacemakerCopyright: Pacemaker PacemakerCopyright: Pacemaker ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Foster prepares to 'depart political stage'
In her statement, Arlene Foster said she was preparing to "depart the political stage".
Speaking of her time as first minister as "the privilege of my life", she said her decision to enter politics "was never about party or person".
She added: "It is my view that if Northern Ireland is to prosper then it will only do so built on the foundations of successful and durable devolution.
"That will require continued hard work and real determination and courage on all sides."
From trailblazing leader to party civil war
From Brexit to the Irish Sea border, and of course the Covid-19 pandemic, it has been a tough few years for Northern Ireland's first minister, culminating in the revolt that has forced Arlene Foster to step down.
Born Arlene Kelly in 1970, she grew up on a farm in rural County Fermanagh, close to the Irish border.
After leaving the Ulster Unionist Party to join the Democratic Unionist Party in 2004, she went on to hold ministerial posts before her election as DUP leader in 2015.
BBC News NI has charted Mrs Foster's life and career, from County Fermanagh lawyer to Stormont's first minister.
Read more here.
'She has been pushed out'
Enda McClafferty
BBC News NI political editor
Arlene Foster has gone from being a electoral asset to being pushed out by some of the MLAs she helped get elected, our Political Correspondent Enda McClafferty says.
"I would imagine behind the scenes there will be a process about who is going to replace Arlene Foster as party leader, " he told BBC Radio Ulster's Evening Extra programme.
"We know there are rules within the party about when that will take place, within the next seven days perhaps.
He said the party will now be examining a system of "having a party leader and first minister in Belfast".
On the response of Sinn Féin, he said the party had expressed its feelings that the situation should not "get in the way of good governance” in the Executive.
"I think Sinn Féin and others will be sitting back and waiting to see how this plays out."
'I will work with the new leader'
Arlene Foster has vowed to work with the new leader of the DUP.
In a statement, she said would give party officers the space to arrange an election for a new leader.
She will step down from the leadership on 28 May, and as first minister at the end of June.
She said: "As first minister it is important that I complete work on a number of important issues for Northern Ireland alongside other Executive colleagues.
"Northern Ireland and its people have been heavily impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and there remains more work to be done to steer us thorough the pandemic and to lessen its impact on the lives of everyone."
Arlene Foster to resign as first minister and DUP leader
Mrs Foster said she would step down as DUP leader on 28 May and as first minister at the end of June.
In a statement, Mrs Foster said it had been "the privilege of her life" to serve as first minister.
It comes as she was facing a revolt among her party's representatives.
Full story here.
Welcome
Hello and welcome to our live coverage as Arlene Foster announces her resignation as leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and as Northern Ireland's first minister after an internal revolt.
We'll have all the reaction throughout the evening. Do stay with us.