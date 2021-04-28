Arlene Foster to step down as DUP leader

In her statement, Arlene Foster said she was preparing to "depart the political stage".

Speaking of her time as first minister as "the privilege of my life", she said her decision to enter politics "was never about party or person".

She added: "It is my view that if Northern Ireland is to prosper then it will only do so built on the foundations of successful and durable devolution.

"That will require continued hard work and real determination and courage on all sides."