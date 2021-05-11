Reaction to Ballymurphy Inquest findings

Speaking ahead of the release of the findings, John Teggart, whose father, Danny, was among the victims, said it would be a hard day, but the families were praying for a positive result.

"We're very anxious of what the result will be," he said.

"After campaigning for 50 years, we're going to get the result of the findings.

"We're confident in the work that we have done, and the amount of eye witnesses, and we're confident it will be a good day."