'No necessity for anyone to step-in over Irish language legislation'
Edwin Poots has said there was "no necessity" for anyone to step in over the implementation of Irish language legislation as part of the New Decade New Approach deal.
“This is part of the agreement that made in January 2020, we’re
not shirking away from that agreement – we never have indicated that that is
the case, so there is no necessity for anybody to step in.”
“There is a lot in the cultural package for unionism – that is
why we were able to sign up to that back in 2020 and that is why we are not
shirking away from it or shying away from it.”
Arrangements on assembly sitting 'issued this morning'
A Stormont assembly spokesperson has said "arrangements for any sitting of the assembly today will
be issued later this morning".
They said the speaker is engaging with "party whips".
Earlier, BBC News NI political correspondent Jayne McCormack said she thought the Business Committee would try to arrange a meeting this morning to try to set up a special sitting of the assembly and this could happen "at short notice".
DUP were 'committed' to New Decade New Approach deal
Edwin Poots has said the DUP were "committed" to the New Decade New Approach deal and "were prepared to work through it".
“What I wasn’t prepared to do was have a gun held to my head
in terms of the timings of that, and Sinn Féin’s demand that I do that before
the 24 June or they wouldn’t respect the mandate that I have and that this party
has to nominate the first minister," he told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme.
“The nomination of the first and deputy first minister
should never have been in question.
Poots 'does not welcome' UK government bringing in Irish language legislation
Edwin Poots has said he does not welcome a move to introduce Irish language legislation at Westminster in October, if it hasn’t already been
introduced by the executive before September.
“I believe it should be done at Stormont,” Mr Poots told Good
Morning Ulster.
“That is the line we took with Sinn Féin and the line that
we have taken with the secretary of state.
“We want to ensure that Stormont does its business.”
'Immature politics' to rely on NI Secretary
Alliance leader Naomi Long says "much still can happen between now and the
assembly being recalled today for nominations”.
She told BBC's Good Morning Ulster she welcomed the fact that NI Secretary Brandon
Lewis had been able to “rescue the situation potentially for us”.
But she added that it seems "like a very immature kind of politics that we have
to rely on him to do that because we can’t actually stand over the decisions
that we make.”
Parties putting 'own interests' before NI people - Beattie
"If we are not doing our job, we are letting the people down," the leader of the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) says.
Speaking to BBC Radio Foyle, Doug Beattie says "businesses are right on the cusp of collapse" from the Covid-19 pandemic and believes "some political parties are putting their own interests before the people of Northern Ireland".
"We need to get together and if we are going to relax any of these (Covid-19) restrictions we need to get that done," he says.
"I am hoping that if we nominate a first and deputy first minister today then maybe the executive can meet tomorrow to do that, I see no reason why not, or even later on today."
DUP confirms Paul Givan as nomination for first minister
DUP leader Edwin Poots has confirmed his party will nominate Paul Givan as first minister.
Mr Poots has written to the party’s MPs and MLAs setting
out his position on the talks.
He said Sinn Féin’s decision to set “ultimatums and
deadlines” was unnecessary.
He said the place for all legislation agreed in New
Decade New Approach was “through the assembly”.
NI secretary 'disappointed' Irish language not brought to assembly
NI secretary Brandon Lewis has said he is "disappointed" the Stormont executive had not brought Irish language legislation forward in the assembly.
"However, following my intensive negotiations with the parties over the last few days, I can confirm that if the executive has not progressed legislation by the end of September, the UK government will take the legislation through Parliament in Westminster," he said.
"If that becomes necessary, we will introduce legislation in October 2021."
In the early hours of Thursday morning, Mr Lewis said he was "pleased" to secure commitments from the DUP and Sinn Féin that they would nominate first and deputy first ministers.
In a tweet posted shortly after 01:00am, he said he expected the nominations to happen "at the earliest opportunity".
NI and Republic 'share significant challenges ahead' - Irish PM
Taoiseach Micheál Martin "warmly" welcomes an
agreement to nominate a first and deputy first minister in Northern Ireland.
Micheál Martin says: “The
stability of the Northern Ireland Executive and the full operation of all
the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement are critical for the peace and
security of the people of Northern Ireland, and for all the people of these
islands.
“Finding a way forward on delivery of key commitments in the New Decade New Approach agreement is important progress.
“I look forward to working closely with the first minister and deputy first minister. We share significant challenges ahead to build economic and societal recovery as we emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic.
"There is much we can do together in terms of practical cooperation for the benefit of people across this island."
Nominations of NI ministers expected after stalemate resolved
Nominations of NI ministers expected after stalemate resolved
First and deputy first ministers to the Northern Ireland Assembly are expected to be nominated later today after a stalemate over Irish language laws was resolved.
NI Secretary Brandon Lewis has said the DUP and Sinn Féin intend to nominate at the "earliest opportunity".
The UK government says it will legislate for language protections if the Stormont executive does not by the end of September.
The legislation was part of the deal that restored power-sharing last January.
Good morning
Welcome to our live page ahead of a busy day of political developments.
Stay with us as we cover all the twists and turns at Stormont.