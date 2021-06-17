Edwin Poots has said there was "no necessity" for anyone to step in over the implementation of Irish language legislation as part of the New Decade New Approach deal.

“This is part of the agreement that made in January 2020, we’re not shirking away from that agreement – we never have indicated that that is the case, so there is no necessity for anybody to step in.”

“There is a lot in the cultural package for unionism – that is why we were able to sign up to that back in 2020 and that is why we are not shirking away from it or shying away from it.”