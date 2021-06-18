Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney says “now is the time to give the DUP some space".

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland programme, he said other politicians need a DUP leader whom they can negotiate with while not always agreeing.

He added: “The last thing Northern Ireland needed is the largest party in a very divided place.”

Mr Coveney said the UK government would still introduce an Irish language act if Stormont does not.

He said he had been in contact with Secretary of State Brandon Lewis over developments, and that they had “a good relationship” despite what some people think.