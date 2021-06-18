Speaking to DUP figures
last night, they were saying that the party needs stability and Sir Jeffrey
Donaldson, who is widely tipped to be the frontrunner for the post, could help
bring that.
They believe the party
needs to stop the nonsense and coalesce around one figure.
There is certainly a sense that there may not be another leadership election simply because the last one was just so bruising for the party, with internal divisions being spilled out into the open.
It is likely the DUP
will want a new leader installed very quickly, and that could potentially happen
in the next few weeks.
'Bad day for unionism and victory for Sinn Féin' - Allister
TUV leader Jim Allister tells Good Morning Ulster the resignation of Edwin Poots was a "bad day for unionism" and "a victory for ransom politics and Sinn Féin".
He says First Minister Paul Givan is "absolutely a lame duck".
"I
suppose the practicalities of replacing him might actually be something that
keeps him in office, wanted or unwanted.
"He became first minister in circumstances of the DUP rolling over to Sinn Féin so that is always going to be
around his neck."
He adds: "I
think it was quite astounding, in truth I didn’t expect Edwin Poots’s
leadership to last but the speed in which it came to end and the circumstances was
quite astounding and of course it ends in abject failure because he left
unionism in a weaker position."
Mallon's frustration as meeting postponed
Meanwhile, with all the drama, a North-South Ministerial
Council due later today in Armagh is not going ahead.
SDLP deputy leader and
Minister for Infrastructure, Nichola Mallon, has been tweeting her frustration
this morning.
DUP split 'the last thing NI needs', says Coveney
Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney says “now is the time to give the DUP some space".
Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland programme, he said other politicians need a DUP leader whom they can negotiate with while not always agreeing.
He added: “The last thing Northern Ireland needed is the largest party in a very divided place.”
Mr Coveney said the UK government would still introduce an Irish language act if Stormont does not.
He said he had been in contact with Secretary of State Brandon Lewis over developments, and that they had “a good relationship” despite what some people think.
DUP 'needs to step into 21st Century' - Hazzard
Sinn Féin's Chris Hazzard says the DUP is "struggling to come to terms" with a "modern, progressive society".
Speaking to Good Morning Ulster, he says the party's leadership has failed to see Northern Ireland is changing.
"We’re not in a situation any longer where we’re going to be able to stand over prejudice bigotry, we have a situation now where government is about reflecting society.
"Any incoming leader needs to think very quickly about how they approach this because these issues aren’t going away. They need to step into the 21st Century."
He adds: "Power sharing is very, very difficult to do if not impossible with broken promises but it’s also impossible with broken parties.
"There needs to be unity of purpose in the executive and it’s very, very difficult to do that with a party that’s clearly at war with itself."
Poots' resignation 'very unfortunate'
DUP MLA Jim Wells, a supporter of Edwin Poots during the DUP leadership election, has described his resignation as “very unfortunate”.
“It is very sad, the DUP did not have a leadership election for 50 years and now we are going to have two in 50 days,” he told BBC News NI’s Good Morning Ulster.
“I think it’s very unfortunate for Edwin, very unfortunate for the country and unionism generally.
“Edwin simply didn’t get the opportunity to show the leadership qualities which I think he had.”
Mr Wells adds that he thinks Stormont "is in a crisis situation" following the latest political developments.
"There are huge issues ahead and the only way to deal with that is for the DUP to elect a new leader and for him or her to have the total support of everyone in the party."
Analysis: Poots successor has a massive amount of work to do
Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
Whoever takes over from Edwin Poots as DUP leader will have a massive amount of work to do.
The outgoing DUP leader was a sullen figure leaving DUP party headquarters in east Belfast on Thursday.
Mr Poots was described as failing his first real test of his leadership after being in the job for just 21 days.
He faced severe backlash from party colleagues over his decision to agree a deal with Sinn Féin and nominate Paul Givan as first minister.
Mr Poots, who took over as leader from Arlene Foster in May, had narrowly defeated Sir Jeffrey Donaldson in a leadership vote.
Donaldson in the frame after Poots' exit
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is believed to be in pole position to succeed Edwin Poots as DUP leader.
He is the DUP's Westminster leader and is currently the longest-serving MP from Northern Ireland.
Born in Kilkeel, the 58-year-old has said his decision to enter politics was influenced by the IRA murder of his cousin, RUC officer Samuel Donaldson, in 1970.
He was elected as an MP for the Ulster Unionist Party in 1997 for the Lagan Valley constituency.
Sir Jeffrey joined the DUP in 2004 after leaving the UUP following disagreements with Lord Trimble.
In 1998, he had led a walkout from the 1998 peace talks which secured the Good Friday Agreement.
Sir Jeffrey challenged Edwin Poots for the DUP leadership last month and lost the election by two votes.
Edwin Poots' resignation - what happened?
Yesterday began with the news that a deal had been found that would allow the nomination of a first and deputy first minister at Stormont - and ended with Edwin Poots' resignation.
Mr Poots stepped down after an internal party revolt over his decision to agree a deal with Sinn Féin and nominate Paul Givan as first minister.
A majority of DUP members in the assembly wanted to delay the process.
Mr Poots, who took over as leader from Arlene Foster in May, had narrowly defeated Sir Jeffrey Donaldson in a leadership vote.
Now, Sir Jeffrey is the favourite to take over as leader.
Read more here.
Good morning
After an extremely dramatic night, the curtain fell on Edwin Poots' short reign as DUP leader.
Now the party begins the process of finding a new leader, with the reverberations of what happened yesterday continuing to be felt this morning.
We'll be bringing you all the latest reaction and news on what happens next - stay with us.