Mother-and-baby homes panel to issue inquiry scope

'Women were ashamed, they shouldn't have been ashamed'
The Stormont Executive committed to an investigation earlier this year and said victims would be heard "loudly and clearly"
Women who were in the institutions have said they were detained against their will, forced into unpaid labour and made to give up babies for adoption.
Fionnuala Boyle's birth mother was sent to one when she was pregnant with a baby who later died.
Caroline Magee was sent to the St Mary's laundry in Derry in 1975, when she was in her early teens.
Investigation into institutions for unmarried mothers in Northern Ireland
The NI Executive said it
would be a victim-centred independent investigation and
appointed a team of experts to establish its terms of reference.
They will announce the terms of
reference this morning.
Investigation into institutions for unmarried mothers in Northern Ireland
In January an investigation was promised into mother and baby homes and Magdalene Laundries in Northern Ireland after a report found more than 10,500 women and girls entered the homes between 1922 and 1990.
It examined eight mother and baby homes, a number of former workhouses, four laundries and sought personal testimony from women and children with "lived experience" of the institutions.
Mother-and-baby institutions housed women and girls who became pregnant outside marriage.
The laundries were Catholic-run workhouses that operated across the island of Ireland.
Around a third of women admitted to the homes were aged under 19 and most were aged from 20-29.
The youngest was 12, and the oldest 44.
The NI Executive said it would be a victim-centred independent investigation and appointed a team of experts to establish its terms of reference.
They will announce the terms of reference this morning.