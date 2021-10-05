Mother-and-baby homes panel to issue inquiry scope

The Stormont Executive committed to an investigation earlier this year and said victims would be heard "loudly and clearly"

Women who were in the institutions have said they were detained against their will, forced into unpaid labour and made to give up babies for adoption.

Fionnuala Boyle's birth mother was sent to one when she was pregnant with a baby who later died.

Caroline Magee was sent to the St Mary's laundry in Derry in 1975, when she was in her early teens.