Ministers give Northern Ireland coronavirus update

Covid-19 has taken "firm grip" on NI
People in Northern Ireland are being urged by Stormont ministers to work from home "where possible" in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.
Reduction in care home outbreaks, says Givan
Paul Givan says that, at the start of September, there were 135 Covid-19 outbreaks in nursing homes across Northern Ireland but, as of yesterday, there are 35.
Mr Givan adds that there has been "a very significant deduction" in the number of people aged over 75 being admitted to hospital too.
"The evidence shows that being vaccinated and getting your booster is helping to reduce the chance of you being seriously ill and requiring hospitalisation."
'Our best chance to avoid restrictions down the line'
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill says it is a moment to “reset and refocus on where we are”.
“These are uncertain times, but now is the time for action if we want to achieve best possible outcome right now," she said.
Ms O'Neill said this is “our best chance to avoid restrictions down the line” and that’s why we’re asking people to comply with certain measures.
She appealed to those who can work from home to “please work from home and for employers to facilitate that”.
“We want to avoid difficult decisions we took this time last year and I understand how difficult it is for the wider public," she added.
'Asking the public to play its part'
First Minister Paul Givan opens by saying that executive ministers are "all very much united in asking the public to play its part, along with us as politicians, and that we can take every effort to try to minimise the transmission rate of the coronavirus".
He encourages people to meet outdoors, keep rooms ventilated and work from home, where possible.
The DUP minister also urges the public to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and get booster jabs when offered.
'Remain vigilant' and wear face coverings on buses
Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has again reminded the travelling public of the importance of wearing face coverings on public transport including buses, trains and the Strangford Ferry.
"We all must remain vigilant and continue to play our part in preventing the spread of Covid-19," she said.
"This includes adhering to the Face Covering Regulations by wearing a face covering and following the advice of public transport operators."
Covid-19 has taken "firm grip" on NI
People in Northern Ireland are being urged by Stormont ministers to work from home "where possible" in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.
Current advice already states that people should work from home where they can but ministers said they were "strengthening" that message.
If follows an executive meeting about how to tackle rising infections.
Ministers are also advising the public to limit their social contacts and wear face coverings in indoor settings.
Northern Ireland's infection rate has been climbing over the past week or so - it is the highest in the UK, slightly above Wales, and has just overtaken the Republic of Ireland.
In a joint statement after Tuesday's meeting, executive ministers said Covid-19 had "once again taken a firm grip across our society".
