Ministers give Northern Ireland coronavirus update

Paul Givan says that, at the start of September, there were 135 Covid-19 outbreaks in nursing homes across Northern Ireland but, as of yesterday, there are 35.

Mr Givan adds that there has been "a very significant deduction" in the number of people aged over 75 being admitted to hospital too.

"The evidence shows that being vaccinated and getting your booster is helping to reduce the chance of you being seriously ill and requiring hospitalisation."