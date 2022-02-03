We got a sense that this was always going to happen - it was more a case of when.

This is part of a two-stage protest over the Northern Ireland Protocol, the first being Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots calling a halt to Irish Sea Border checks.

The party could announce Mr Givan will be stepping down with immediate effect or potentially at next week's executive meeting - where ministers will meet to discuss lifting Covid-19 regulations, a key date in the calendar.

It would mean the Northern Ireland Executive would be paralysed in terms of making any new decisions on policy directions.

Neither Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill or First Minister Paul Givan can hold their office if the other resigns

One piece of business that will get through is a grant scheme for energy costs.

The first and deputy first ministers have signed off on a plan to give 280,000 people £200 to help with their energy bills ahead of his expected resignation later.

Elsewhere, we know that there is a three-year budget out for consultation at the moment waiting to be approved by Stormont.

This will likely be the first casualty if this move goes ahead later.

There is also an apology coming for victims of historical abuse, and the appointment of a victims' commissioner could now also be in doubt.

There is a lot of discussion about what could come next in this process.

I have even heard the possibility we might even end up in an early election, perhaps coming before May, some time by the middle of March.

There is such flux in the system now that people are not really sure of how things are going to play out between now and what was the intended election date of 5 May.