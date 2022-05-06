Woman at count desk
Votes being counted in NI Assembly election

Updates from BBC News NI's team of correspondents and reporters as counting takes place at three centres across the nation.

Emma Canavan, Paul Lawlor, Ali Gordon and Edited by Colm Kelpie

All times stated are UK

  1. What's happening at the Magherafelt count centre?

    There’s seven constituencies to be declared in Magherafelt and counting is now well underway now.

    It’s being eagerly watched and scrutinised by the tally men - and it is mostly men - keen to get a pre-declaration insight into how their candidate and party has done.

    This is where two political party leaders - Michelle O'Neill and Doug Beattie - will learn their fate.

    Mr Beattie is already in the count centre.

    Ms O’Neill is likely to arrive later.

    Doug Beattie
    UUP leader Doug Beattie at the Magherafelt count centre on Friday

  2. Early turnout figures

    We are beginning to get turnout figures for some constituencies.

    In Belfast South and Belfast North the figures are broadly the same as five years ago at 64.4% and 61.7% respectively.

    Belfast West is down by 2.1 percentage points to 64.7% while in East Antrim it is exactly the same as in 2016 at 60.1%.

  3. When are the results expected?

    Votes for the Northern Ireland Assembly started being counted on Friday morning.

    The first preference votes are expected around lunchtime today and the results will follow this afternoon and throughout the evening.

    A full list of results as they come in can be found here.

    People counting votes on Friday
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Counting has begun

  4. Good morning and welcome

    Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the results of the 2022 Northern Ireland Assembly election.

    Follow all the twists and turns with our coverage throughout the day.

    Stay tuned!

