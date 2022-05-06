bbc Copyright: bbc

There’s seven constituencies to be declared in Magherafelt and counting is now well underway now.

It’s being eagerly watched and scrutinised by the tally men - and it is mostly men - keen to get a pre-declaration insight into how their candidate and party has done.

This is where two political party leaders - Michelle O'Neill and Doug Beattie - will learn their fate.

Mr Beattie is already in the count centre.

Ms O’Neill is likely to arrive later.