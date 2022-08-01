Lord Trimble's family thanked mourners for their presence, kind words and prayers in the funeral service booklet. A photo of a happy and relaxed looking Lord Trimble accompanied the words.
Chief constable arrives
PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne arrives for the funeral.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has joined mourners, shaking hands with the DUP's Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Taoiseach Micheál Martin among others on his entry to the church.
Church is filling up
Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill and SDLP leader Colum Eastwood also take their seats in the church.
Former Taioseach Bertie Ahern arrives
Former Taioseach Bertie Ahern has also arrived at Harmony Hill Presbyterian Church in Lisburn, as well as former Alliance leader David Ford.
Mourners begin arriving at the church
Mourners have started arriving at the church in Lisburn.
Current UUP leader Doug Beattie was one of the first to arrive, with Sinn Féin’s Gerry Adams, Michelle O’Neill, Alex Maskey and Bairbre de Brún arriving soon after.
Retired staff from UUP headquarters have also taken their places in the church.
Welcome
Welcome to our live page for the funeral of former First Minister Lord Trimble.
We'll be covering the service as it happens on the BBC News NI website and you can listen to a special extended edition of Talkback on BBC Radio Ulster from 12:00BST.