Mourners have started arriving at the church in Lisburn.

Current UUP leader Doug Beattie was one of the first to arrive, with Sinn Féin’s Gerry Adams, Michelle O’Neill, Alex Maskey and Bairbre de Brún arriving soon after.

Retired staff from UUP headquarters have also taken their places in the church.

PA Media Copyright: PA Media Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly Alex Maskey, former Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams and Bairbre de Brún Image caption: Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly Alex Maskey, former Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams and Bairbre de Brún