David Trimble
Mourners gather for Lord Trimble’s funeral

Emma Canavan and Caroline McClatchey

  1. 'Thank you for your presence'

    Lord Trimble's family thanked mourners for their presence, kind words and prayers in the funeral service booklet.

    A photo of a happy and relaxed looking Lord Trimble accompanied the words.

    Lord Trimble
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: Lord Trimble pictured on the funeral service booklet

  2. Chief constable arrives

    PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne arrives for the funeral.

    PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne
    Copyright: PA Media

  3. Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson has joined mourners, shaking hands with the DUP's Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Taoiseach Micheál Martin among others on his entry to the church.

    Boris Johnson and Micheál Martin
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: Prime Minister Boris Johnson seated beside Taoiseach Micheál Martin at funeral of Lord Trimble
    Sir Jeffrey Donaldson
    Copyright: PA Media
    Image caption: Sir Jeffrey Donaldson arrives ahead of the service at 12:30

  4. Church is filling up

    Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill and SDLP leader Colum Eastwood also take their seats in the church.

    Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill and SDLP leader Colum Eastwood
    Copyright: BBC

  5. Former Taioseach Bertie Ahern arrives

    Former Taioseach Bertie Ahern has also arrived at Harmony Hill Presbyterian Church in Lisburn, as well as former Alliance leader David Ford.

    Bertie Ahern
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: Former Taioseach Bertie Ahern arrives at funeral of Lord Trimble

  6. Mourners begin arriving at the church

    Mourners have started arriving at the church in Lisburn.

    Current UUP leader Doug Beattie was one of the first to arrive, with Sinn Féin’s Gerry Adams, Michelle O’Neill, Alex Maskey and Bairbre de Brún arriving soon after.

    Retired staff from UUP headquarters have also taken their places in the church.

    Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly Alex Maskey, former Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams and Bairbre de Brún
    Copyright: PA Media
    Image caption: Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly Alex Maskey, former Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams and Bairbre de Brún
    Former Northern Ireland Secretary Owen Paterson (left) and UUP leader Doug Beattie
    Copyright: PA Media
    Image caption: Former Northern Ireland Secretary Owen Paterson (left) and UUP leader Doug Beattie

  7. Welcome

    Welcome to our live page for the funeral of former First Minister Lord Trimble.

    We'll be covering the service as it happens on the BBC News NI website and you can listen to a special extended edition of Talkback on BBC Radio Ulster from 12:00BST.

    Service booklet
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: Thanksgiving service for Lord Trimble
