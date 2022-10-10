Creeslough: Village left devastated by explosion

Five-year-old Shauna Flanagan Garwe was the youngest of the people who died and was with her father Robert when the explosion happened.

"Shauna was a playful, energetic little girl - she always asked for a lollipop," said Creeslough pharmacist Fergus Brennan.

"Looking at her photograph, as the names have been released brings home the tragedy of a life cut short.

"A beautiful little girl... her dad doted on her," he added.

Robert, known in the village as Bob, had taken his daughter to the shop to buy a birthday cake and treats.