Creeslough: Village left devastated by explosion

Stormont is to open a book of condolence to allow MLAs to pay their respects to the victims of the Creeslough explosion.
In a letter to assembly members, Speaker Alex Maskey said: "In the absence of the assembly conducting normal business and given the scale of this tragedy, I will be arranging for a book of condolence to be opened to afford members the opportunity to pay their respects."
Mr Maskey added that while a book of condolence is normally reserved for the death of a "senior office holder", the absence of a functioning assembly means members can not "place on the record their expressions of sorrow and support" in the chamber.
'Some we could help, others we couldn't'
Colin Kilpatrick is a delivery driver who was opposite the filling station when the explosion happened.
“I was just over there making a delivery in my lorry when it happened," he said
“I came running over and I heard this wee girl squealing, I’ll never forget that.
“She was just crying at the top of her lungs looking for her friend or sister."
After he got the girl away from the scene, Mr Kilpatrick said his worry turned to those who remained and the potential fire hazard caused by the fuel.
"My first thought was just needing to get people away," he said. "We tried to help people, I started pulling people out with a few others.
“Some we could help out and some… well, some we couldn’t.”
Mr Kilpatrick said he was still coming to terms with what has happened here but says he is being comforted by his family and people he knows in the village.
Wakes begin in Creeslough
The cruel reality of 10 deaths is starting to become visible in Creeslough.
Mourners are paying their respects at the first of many wakes.
A funeral director has erected a sign with directions to Martin McGill's wake house.
His funeral Mass is due to take place tomorrow afternoon in St Michael's Church.
Death notices for the nine other victims are starting to appear online.
'She was a little gem'
Leona Harper's parents pay tribute to 14-year-old
Speaking to Highland Radio, Hugh Harper said his daughter was "very special".
"Leona was a little gem, very outgoing, very friendly, a lovely person, very quiet, laid-back, loved life, loved the outdoors, walking through fields, going fishing, spending time with friends, going to car shows.
"She was very special, very, very special. She's going to be very sorely missed."
Leona's mother Donna thanked the digger driver who found her body after a 24-hour search.
"A massive thank you to him because he just didn't stop until he got her," she said.
"Twenty-four hours before we got her and she was the last taken out.
"The doctors and everything, everybody was amazing the way they treated the whole scene from start to finish with nothing more than respect."
Empty shell of building 'symbolic of empty homes'
Archbishop Eamon Martin said the "empty shell" of the building left after the blast is symbolic of the "emptiness that there must be in so many homes".
"But a space that has been filled with love, by care, by prayer, by faith and also by some hope," he added.
The archbishop said he feels a "deep sadness" and "deep grief" after visiting the scene of the tragic incident.
He added that he has "huge admiration and respect for these people who have been here all weekend, initially in the chaos of the moment to try to bring some kind of order, some kind of organisation into the midst of a disaster."
'Words really are not enough'
Archbishop Martin has spoken to rescue workers who were among the first at the scene.
He said he had been stunned by the "tragic and horrific events here in Creeslough".
"I wanted to come here to express my concern and love to the people here and our deep gratitude to so many people who helped, particularly on Friday evening and on Saturday to try to do what they could.
“Words are really not enough, sometimes you just have to be present.”
Archbishop Eamon Martin meets workers at site of blast
Archbishop Eamon Martin is visiting the scene of the devastating explosion in Creeslough.
The archbishop, along with local parish priest Father John Joe Duffy and Bishop of Raphoe Alan McGuckian, spoke to Gardai (Irish police) at the cordon as well as construction workers.
‘Ten beautiful souls have gone to heaven’
Dean McLaughlin
BBC News NI
Majella
Russell says all Creeslough can do is pray.
She was speaking to BBC News NI before a Mass service at St Michael's Church on Monday morning.
"We
just have to pray and be with each other," she said.
"We
have a rosary tonight which will be wonderful. The services have been packed."
Ms Russell, who's husband's niece worked in the shop, says all the community have is their faith to get them through.
"We are just all numb, this is a very close community - it’s just unbelievable what’s happened.”
“Ten beautiful souls have gone to heaven. It’s just awful," she added.
Ireland's Catholic leader visits scene
Archbishop of Armagh and the Primate of All Ireland, Eamon Martin, is now visiting the site of the blast where 10 people died.
Irish Red Cross set up Creeslough fund
A fund "to provide rapid and long-term assistance to the Creeslough community" has been set up by the Irish Red Cross.
All donations will go to those who have been bereaved, injured, made homeless or left without an income following the tragedy, it explained.
The charity is working with the Irish postal service An Post and Applegreen.
AN GARDA SÍOCHÁNACopyright: AN GARDA SÍOCHÁNA AN GARDA SÍOCHÁNACopyright: AN GARDA SÍOCHÁNA PA MediaCopyright: PA Media AN GARDA SÍOCHÁNACopyright: AN GARDA SÍOCHÁNA
Belfast City CouncilCopyright: Belfast City Council
'Shauna always asked for lollipop'
Five-year-old Shauna Flanagan Garwe was the youngest of the people who died and was with her father Robert when the explosion happened.
"Shauna was a playful, energetic little girl - she always asked for a lollipop," said Creeslough pharmacist Fergus Brennan.
"Looking at her photograph, as the names have been released brings home the tragedy of a life cut short.
"A beautiful little girl... her dad doted on her," he added.
Robert, known in the village as Bob, had taken his daughter to the shop to buy a birthday cake and treats.
'The last memory was having a laugh with Tina'
Lorcan Roarty, owns a campsite in Creeslough, near the service station where the explosion happened.
He said he had gone in to the service station on Friday with one of his children to buy sweets.
Martina Martin was working in the shop at the time. She later died in the explosion.
"The last memory was having a laugh with Tina before we left," he told BBC Radio Foyle.
When Mr Roarty heard the huge blast he thought it was a nuclear bomb.
"We didn't know what to do," he said.
"A couple of us went out the back of the building, thankfully we were able to recover a few people.
"We worked frantically until the emergency services arrived and, I suppose rightfully so, they took us back and told us the building was unsafe."
Hospital staff pay their respects
Staff at Letterkenny University Hospital lined the street in a guard of honour as the coffin of one of the victims was removed from the chapel of rest.
'An absolute gentleman'
Hugh Kelly, or Hughie as some knew him, was a farmer from the area.
He was 59 and was the oldest person to die as a result of the explosion.
Reporter Chris McNulty from the Donegal Democrat told RTÉ Radio: "He did a bit of construction work and was a farmer.
"He was well-known and well-liked, a simple man who kept himself to himself. A much loved man who just happened to be in the shop going about his Friday business," he added.
Comments left on An Garda Síochána's Facebook page described Mr Kelly as being "an absolute gentleman", while others who knew him spoke of his welcoming "big cheeky grin".
Books of condolences open across Ireland
Books of condolences have opened across the island.
Members of the public who wish to pay their respects to the people of Creeslough can do so at the following locations:
Donegal
There are also books at:
James O'Flaherty's family accompany coffin
The coffin of James O'Flaherty was removed from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest in Letterkenny this afternoon. He was accompanied by his wife Tracey and son Hamish.
Mr O'Flaherty's funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday morning at St Mary's Church in Derrybeg.
Read more.
NI Assembly to open book of condolence
More information is available here.
GP's tribute to neighbour who died in explosion
Dr Dan Gill found out about his neighbour's death when he went to the scene of the explosion.
Based at Falcarragh Health Centre, Dr Gill built a house in the same field as James O'Flaherty, in Dunfanaghy.
James died in the Creeslough blast.
“He was a lovely man," Dr Gill told RTE's Morning Ireland.
“Quiet, humorous, he was from Australia, I am also half Australian so we had lots to talk about.
“He was very attached to his son, Hamish, they were always around together. They had those wide-brimmed hats that Australians wear during the summer, walking down town together. It is just terrible.
“He married a lovely Donegal woman, Tracey, I think they were living in Scotland before here, and they found that lovely site and moved over."
Dr Gill said Mr O'Flaherty was an engineer for a large multinational corporation.
"He worked from home and every time I drove in at the house he was standing at a big bank of computers doing his job.
“It was shocking,” he added.
King Charles pays tribute
King Charles III has extended his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to all of the bereaved in Creeslough and beyond.
He shared a message to the President of Ireland on Monday morning.
The monarch said he remembers a 2016 visit to Donegal "with great fondness", adding there is a "strong sense of community that exists there".
'I knew most of them, God rest them'
Dean McLaughlin
BBC News NI
Patrick O’Donnell knew most of the victims.
He was working as a butcher in the Applegreen shop when the explosion happened.
"I was at the back of the shop when it happened... it’s terrible, just terrible," he said.
"I knew most of them, God rest them."
"We evacuated right away, myself and a few others," he told BBC Radio Foyle after attending Mass this morning.
"Then I went back in to take out an old lady. She's OK. I went back in another time just to check - I didn’t realise how bad it was, but I couldn’t get to anybody.
"I then just went out the front to see, to just help people, that’s all we did.
"There was a lot of locals there and they are the real heroes.
"I’m praying for them as well because they went through a lot."
Cutting the corn in Creeslough
There were poignant scenes at many candlelit vigils on Sunday night.
Silence fell at one such vigil in Castlefinn, County Donegal as Marian Harper-Coleman played Cutting the Corn in Creeslough on a button accordion.
Also known as The Emigrant's Song, it is said to be inspired by the first day of a journey to New York in the late 19th century.
Story has it that Percy French had overheard a group of young Irish men talking about the lives they were leaving behind.
One of them said pensively: “They’re cutting the corn in Creeslough today."It has remained an unofficial anthem for this small Donegal community.