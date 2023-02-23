PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Politicians in Northern Ireland have expressed their anger at the shooting in Omagh.

Sinn Féin deputy leader Michelle O'Neill said it was an "outrageous and shameful attack".

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson condemned the "cowards responsible for this", while former justice minister and Alliance leader Naomi Long said her thoughts were with those affected by this "evil act of cowardice".

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood described the shooting as a "chilling attack on an individual serving his community".

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris added "those responsible for such horror must be brought to justice".