Politicians in Northern Ireland have expressed their anger at the shooting in Omagh.
Sinn Féin deputy leader Michelle O'Neill said it was an "outrageous and shameful attack".
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson condemned the "cowards responsible for this", while former justice minister and Alliance leader Naomi Long said her thoughts were with those affected by this "evil act of cowardice".
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood described the shooting as a "chilling attack on an individual serving his community".
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris added "those responsible for such horror must be brought to justice".
'Callous act of terrorism'
DUP MLA Thomas Buchanan described the
attack as a “cold, callous act of terrorism”.
The West Tyrone representative told the Good Morning Ulster programme the officer was highly respected and well-liked by all of the
community in Omagh.
It was “deplorable”, he added, that the shooting took place in
front of young people.
Officer targeted is of senior rank
Julian O'Neill
BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent
This is probably the most serious attack on a police officer since the murder of Ronan Kerr in Omagh in 2011.
That attack, like this latest one, took place in Omagh.
The officer targeted is a detective of quite senior rank.
He has a public profile, having carried out media duties as the lead officer on several high-profile cases.
These cover both dissident republican violence and crime gang murders.
The police have said nothing officially about a potential motive for the shooting.
But among fellow officers, suspicion in the first instance has fallen on dissident groups.
Despite a relative lull in activity in recent years, the New IRA in particular has continued to target police officers.
Busy sports complex at time of shooting
Chris Page
BBC News Ireland correspondent
According to the Police Federation in Northern Ireland, the officer who was shot
had been coaching young people at football and it was a very busy sports
complex at the time of the shooting.
Children, parents and coaches were all on site.
This morning, the main building and a number of sports
pitches are cordoned off.
There are several police officers guarding different
entrances – a car with some detectives has just gone into the scene where
forensic searches were carried out on Wednesday night in the car park.
'Outrageous and shameful attack'
Prime minister appalled by 'disgraceful shooting'
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has led the condemnation following the shooting in Omagh.
Mr Sunak said he was "appalled by the disgraceful shooting".
"There is no place in our society for those who seek to harm public servants protecting communities," said the prime minister.
