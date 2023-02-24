Chairman of Beragh Swifts Football Club, Ricky Lyons, describes Det Ch Insp Caldwell as a “good, hard-working man” who wants to give back to the community.

He also expresses concern for children who witnessed the attack on the volunteer coach at the Youth Sport complex.

“It’s difficult for adults to compute what has happened, never mind children,” he tells Good Morning Ulster.

BBC Copyright: BBC Ricky Lyons and Club Secretary Shirley Hawkes Image caption: Ricky Lyons and Club Secretary Shirley Hawkes

“The fear those children would have felt when that happened, you just can’t imagine what was going through their minds and even still trying to process what happened.”

Mr Lyons adds the club is putting support in place for those involved and affected by the shooting on Wednesday.

“In this day and age, there is no need for violence, and the children should never, ever experience that.”