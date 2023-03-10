Heavy snowfall causes disruption across Northern Ireland

The worst of the snow has now cleared Northern Ireland\nbut a warning remains in place for the wintry conditions until this afternoon. The east coast bore the brunt of the snowfall overnight\nwith up to 20cm reported in some places. This has led to some severe disruption and with\ntemperatures only slowing rising today some of the snow will stay into this\nevening. Along with some wet ground we can expect icy conditions\novernight on Friday with lows around -10C forecast, especially in County Down. Elsewhere, temperatures tonight will fall to around the\n-4C to -5C. With temperatures low enough on Saturday, some of the\nforecast rain in the afternoon will be falling as a mix of rain, sleet, and\nsnow for a time.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC
What's the rest of the day going to be like?
Barra Best
BBC News NI
The worst of the snow has now cleared Northern Ireland but a warning remains in place for the wintry conditions until this afternoon.
The east coast bore the brunt of the snowfall overnight with up to 20cm reported in some places.
This has led to some severe disruption and with temperatures only slowing rising today some of the snow will stay into this evening.
Along with some wet ground we can expect icy conditions overnight on Friday with lows around -10C forecast, especially in County Down.
Elsewhere, temperatures tonight will fall to around the -4C to -5C.
With temperatures low enough on Saturday, some of the forecast rain in the afternoon will be falling as a mix of rain, sleet, and snow for a time.
Hello and welcome on a wintry morning in Northern Ireland
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the disruption caused by the heavy snow that fell in Northern Ireland overnight.
We'll be keeping you updated throughout the morning on what's been affected across Northern Ireland by the weather.