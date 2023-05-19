Nine councillors have been elected at Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council - 4 DUP, 4 Sinn Féin and one from the Alliance Party.
Latest at Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council
Michelle O'Neill - voters have 'endorsed their positive message'
Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O'Neill says she is "very grateful for every single voter who has come out and voted for Sinn Féin."
Ms O'Neill says that while it is still early days, it's looking good for Sinn Féin.
She points out that the party have had a Sinn Féin councillor elected in Lisburn city for the first time.
More than 60 candidates elected across NI
More than 60 candidates are deemed elected at counts across NI.
Here's a snapshot of the latest results at ABC council - otherwise known as Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.
DUP leader congratulates councillors
The DUP leader, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has congratulated the first two DUP councillors elected in Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council,
Thomas Beckett and Jonathan Craig were both elected on the first count in their district electoral areas.
Causeway Coast and Glens latest
The latest results from the count at Causeway Coast and Glens are three seats for Sinn Féin and one for the DUP.
Mid Ulster District Council latest
The latest from Mid Ulster District council - 8 Sinn Féin seats, 1 DUP and 1 SDLP.
Keeping up with the numbers
Counting will be fast and furious all day, with the election staff expected to take a well-earned break overnight and pick up back up in the morning.
Former soldier elected
Former soldier Ryan McCready has been re-elected to Derry City and Strabane District Council for the UUP.
Councillor McCready became well known for his TikTok videos during the campaign.
In the last assembly election, he narrowly missed out on a seat to the DUP's Gary Middleton.
Derry City and Strabane District Council latest
The latest from Derry City and Strabane - 2 Sinn Féin seats, 2 Ulster Unionist and 1 DUP.
Lisburn & Castlereagh latest
Early results in Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council; Alliance 4 seats, DUP 3 and Sinn Féin 2.
Long day for some
It's going to be a long day for some of the party candidates waiting to hear their future.
Among them the Alliance Party's Michael Long, who's the husband of party leader Naomi Long, both spotted at the Belfast City Hall count.
What's the score?
The Lord Mayor of Belfast Tina Black is wondering what the results are for her party, Sinn Féin, at the count in Belfast city Hall.
How your ballot works
In council elections in Northern Ireland, the voting system used is called the single transferable vote (STV) .
if you're not sure exactly what STV is, here's a good explanation.
Count staff hard at work
Hundreds of staff are working on sorting ballots at count centres across Northern Ireland.
First candidates deemed elected
The first results are coming in but counting of the votes has a long way to go at this stage, with the full picture more likely tomorrow.
So far Sinn Féin already has 12 councillors elected, with the DUP on 6 and the Alliance Party with 2. The Ulster Unionist Party and the SDLP have no candidates elected at the minute.
Election numbers explained
The 11 council areas are broken down into DEAs - or District Election Areas - with each one releasing the number of people who voted and the overall turnout.
We'll bring you some of those numbers as they come in.
Hello and welcome
Counting of votes is under way in Northern Ireland's council elections.
A total of 819 people are competing for 462 seats in 11 councils across Northern Ireland.
The final results are not expected to be confirmed until Saturday night.
Please stay with us as we bring you all the news and results over the next two days, however, BBC News NI's election coverage will be limited on Friday because of industrial action by the NUJ