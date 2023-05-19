Votes are tipped out on a counting table in Belfast
  1. Latest at Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

    Nine councillors have been elected at Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council - 4 DUP, 4 Sinn Féin and one from the Alliance Party.

    Latest picture at Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.
    Latest picture at Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

  2. Michelle O'Neill - voters have 'endorsed their positive message'

    Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O'Neill says she is "very grateful for every single voter who has come out and voted for Sinn Féin."

    Ms O'Neill says that while it is still early days, it's looking good for Sinn Féin.

    She points out that the party have had a Sinn Féin councillor elected in Lisburn city for the first time.

  3. More than 60 candidates elected across NI

    More than 60 candidates are deemed elected at counts across NI.

    Here's a snapshot of the latest results at ABC council - otherwise known as Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

    Latest pictures of seats at ABC council
    Latest from ABC council

  4. DUP leader congratulates councillors

    The DUP leader, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has congratulated the first two DUP councillors elected in Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council,

    Thomas Beckett and Jonathan Craig were both elected on the first count in their district electoral areas.

  5. Causeway Coast and Glens latest

    The latest results from the count at Causeway Coast and Glens are three seats for Sinn Féin and one for the DUP.

    Causeway Coast and Glens seats
    The latest from Causeway Coast and Glens

  6. Mid Ulster District Council latest

    The latest from Mid Ulster District council - 8 Sinn Féin seats, 1 DUP and 1 SDLP.

    Graphic showing Mid Ulster District Council latest seats
    Mid Ulster District Council latest seats

  7. Keeping up with the numbers

    The banner at the top of this live page will keep you up to date with the latest results, with the numbers changing continually.

    Counting will be fast and furious all day, with the election staff expected to take a well-earned break overnight and pick up back up in the morning.

    Busy hands sorting through election ballots.
    Counting is a complicated business.

  8. Former soldier elected

    Former soldier Ryan McCready has been re-elected to Derry City and Strabane District Council for the UUP.

    Councillor McCready became well known for his TikTok videos during the campaign.

    In the last assembly election, he narrowly missed out on a seat to the DUP's Gary Middleton.

  9. Derry City and Strabane District Council latest

    The latest from Derry City and Strabane - 2 Sinn Féin seats, 2 Ulster Unionist and 1 DUP.

    Latest Derry City and Strabane Council
  10. Lisburn & Castlereagh latest

    Early results in Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council; Alliance 4 seats, DUP 3 and Sinn Féin 2.

    Lisburn council latest
  11. Long day for some

    It's going to be a long day for some of the party candidates waiting to hear their future.

    Among them the Alliance Party's Michael Long, who's the husband of party leader Naomi Long, both spotted at the Belfast City Hall count.

    Seen from above Alliance Party leader Naomi Long and her husband Michael Long who is an Alliance Party candidate.
    Alliance Party leader Naomi Long and her husband Michael Long who is an Alliance Party candidate.

  12. What's the score?

    The Lord Mayor of Belfast Tina Black is wondering what the results are for her party, Sinn Féin, at the count in Belfast city Hall.

    Belfast Lord Mayor Tina Black at Belfast City Hall.
    Belfast Lord Mayor Tina Black at Belfast City Hall.

  13. How your ballot works

    In council elections in Northern Ireland, the voting system used is called the single transferable vote (STV) .

    if you're not sure exactly what STV is, here's a good explanation.

    Ballot boxes at Northern Ireland count centres
  14. Count staff hard at work

    Hundreds of staff are working on sorting ballots at count centres across Northern Ireland.

    Count centre staff in high vis jackets sort through ballots
    Hard at work the count centre

  15. First candidates deemed elected

    The first results are coming in but counting of the votes has a long way to go at this stage, with the full picture more likely tomorrow.

    So far Sinn Féin already has 12 councillors elected, with the DUP on 6 and the Alliance Party with 2. The Ulster Unionist Party and the SDLP have no candidates elected at the minute.

  16. Election numbers explained

    The 11 council areas are broken down into DEAs - or District Election Areas - with each one releasing the number of people who voted and the overall turnout.

    We'll bring you some of those numbers as they come in.

  17. Hello and welcome

    Counting of votes is under way in Northern Ireland's council elections.

    A total of 819 people are competing for 462 seats in 11 councils across Northern Ireland.

    The final results are not expected to be confirmed until Saturday night.

    Please stay with us as we bring you all the news and results over the next two days, however, BBC News NI's election coverage will be limited on Friday because of industrial action by the NUJ

    Counting is under way in Northern Ireland's council elections
