It is a rainy and foggy start to the day at Queen's University.

Over the next few hours, guests will arrive for the start of the three-day conference.

Security is tight.

But what else can be expected when there is a former prime minister, a former taoiseach, and a former US president on the bill?

Guests for today’s events will be brought through airport-style security before they are allowed near the Whitla Hall.

Those hoping to catch a glimpse of some of the big names may be out of luck.

Metal barriers have been placed along the road from Botanic Gardens and right down University Road.

Proceedings are due to begin at about 09:30 BST, with an introduction by the university’s vice-chancellor, Prof Ian Greer.