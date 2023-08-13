Watch: Memorial service for Omagh bombing victims

A\nmemorial service is being held in County Tyrone to remember those who were\nkilled or injured in the Omagh bombing. Twenty-nine people died, including a woman pregnant\nwith twins, when a car bomb exploded in the County Tyrone town on 15\nAugust 1998 - the biggest single atrocity in the Troubles. Our coverage today won’t feature any text updates, but\nyou can watch a stream of the service by clicking play above.
