Omagh memorial garden
Watch: Memorial service for Omagh bombing victims

    A memorial service is being held in County Tyrone to remember those who were killed or injured in the Omagh bombing.

    Twenty-nine people died, including a woman pregnant with twins, when a car bomb exploded in the County Tyrone town on 15 August 1998 - the biggest single atrocity in the Troubles.

    Our coverage today won’t feature any text updates, but you can watch a stream of the service by clicking play above.

