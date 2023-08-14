PSNI Chief Constable gives update on data breach

Chief Constable Simon Byrne says "we are not seeing any movement of officers" out of
the PSNI, contrary to reports.
He pays tribute to his officers' "courage and resolve" since
the breach.
The chief constable says the safety of all his officers remains his top
priority.
BreakingPSNI list in hands of dissident republicans
The press conference begins with Chief Constable Simon Byrne taking to the podium.
Byrne begins by saying the workforce data set is in the hands of dissident republicans.
"They will use the list to generate fear and uncertainty and and intimidate or targeting officers and staff," he says.
He adds they are working around the clock to assess and mitigate this risk.
You can watch the press conference live by clicking play at the top of this page.
Why has the data breach caused alarm?
More than 300 police officers were killed during the
Northern Ireland Troubles and since the formation of the Police Service of
Northern Ireland Constables Stephen Carroll and Ronan Kerr have been killed
while on duty.
Dissident republicans have targeted other officers,
including senior detective John Caldwell, who was shot and critically injured
while coaching youth football in Omagh, County Tyrone, in February.
Police officers are advised to take protective measures to
guard against the threat of attack, both off and on duty.
Some have told BBC News NI they do not tell friends and
family about their jobs, such is the level of threat.
What has happened so far?
Last week it emerged the details of 10,000 police staff, from
officers to civilian workers, had been mistakenly released as part of a response
to a freedom of information request.
The spreadsheet contained surnames and initials, as well as staff
ranks. It did not identify private addresses.
Chief Constable Simon Byrne said he was deeply sorry and that
the release of information was on an industrial scale.
In a separate incident, police said a laptop containing information
about staff had been stolen from the car of an officer in July in Newtownabbey,
County Antrim.
This was subsequently wiped remotely, the PSNI added.
Welcome
Good evening and welcome to live coverage of the PSNI chief
constable’s latest update on the data breach.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
'No movement of officers out of PSNI' - Byrne
Chief Constable Simon Byrne says "we are not seeing any movement of officers" out of the PSNI, contrary to reports.
He pays tribute to his officers' "courage and resolve" since the breach.
The chief constable says the safety of all his officers remains his top priority.
BreakingPSNI list in hands of dissident republicans
The press conference begins with Chief Constable Simon Byrne taking to the podium.
Byrne begins by saying the workforce data set is in the hands of dissident republicans.
"They will use the list to generate fear and uncertainty and and intimidate or targeting officers and staff," he says.
He adds they are working around the clock to assess and mitigate this risk.
You can watch the press conference live by clicking play at the top of this page.
Why has the data breach caused alarm?
More than 300 police officers were killed during the Northern Ireland Troubles and since the formation of the Police Service of Northern Ireland Constables Stephen Carroll and Ronan Kerr have been killed while on duty.
Dissident republicans have targeted other officers, including senior detective John Caldwell, who was shot and critically injured while coaching youth football in Omagh, County Tyrone, in February.
Police officers are advised to take protective measures to guard against the threat of attack, both off and on duty.
Some have told BBC News NI they do not tell friends and family about their jobs, such is the level of threat.
What has happened so far?
Last week it emerged the details of 10,000 police staff, from officers to civilian workers, had been mistakenly released as part of a response to a freedom of information request.
The spreadsheet contained surnames and initials, as well as staff ranks. It did not identify private addresses.
Chief Constable Simon Byrne said he was deeply sorry and that the release of information was on an industrial scale.
In a separate incident, police said a laptop containing information about staff had been stolen from the car of an officer in July in Newtownabbey, County Antrim.
This was subsequently wiped remotely, the PSNI added.
Welcome
Good evening and welcome to live coverage of the PSNI chief constable’s latest update on the data breach.
Simon Byrne is due to address the media shortly.