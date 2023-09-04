Chief Constable Simon Byrne
Live

NI police chief's future in the balance as board meet

preview
109
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. What's the latest?

    The Policing Board meeting began at 2.30pm - and now we're hearing that a press conference will be held shortly.

    As we said, this is an emergency meeting of the board which has met four times in as many weeks.

    We don't know yet what's to come but stay tuned.

  2. Welcome to our live coverage

    Hello and welcome - we'll have live updates as the future of Northern Ireland’s top police officer hangs in the balance.

    PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne has been facing calls to resign after a number of recent controversies – now an emergency meeting of Northern Ireland’s Policing Board, which holds the force to account, is being held with the pressure on Byrne intensifying.

    We’ll have all the latest throughout the afternoon, so stay with us.

Back to top