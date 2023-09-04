The Policing Board meeting began at 2.30pm - and now we're hearing that a press conference will be held shortly.
As we said, this is an emergency meeting of the board which has met four times in as many weeks.
We don't know yet what's to come but stay tuned.
Welcome to our live coverage
Hello
and welcome - we'll have live updates as the future of Northern Ireland’s top police
officer hangs in the balance.
PSNI
Chief Constable Simon Byrne has been facing calls to resign after a number of
recent controversies – now an emergency meeting of Northern Ireland’s Policing
Board, which holds the force to account, is being held with the pressure on
Byrne intensifying.
We’ll
have all the latest throughout the afternoon, so stay with us.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
What's the latest?
The Policing Board meeting began at 2.30pm - and now we're hearing that a press conference will be held shortly.
As we said, this is an emergency meeting of the board which has met four times in as many weeks.
We don't know yet what's to come but stay tuned.
Welcome to our live coverage
Hello and welcome - we'll have live updates as the future of Northern Ireland’s top police officer hangs in the balance.
PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne has been facing calls to resign after a number of recent controversies – now an emergency meeting of Northern Ireland’s Policing Board, which holds the force to account, is being held with the pressure on Byrne intensifying.
We’ll have all the latest throughout the afternoon, so stay with us.