Watch: Northern Ireland Investment Summit

More than 100 global investors and businesses are in Belfast for an investment summit. It has been organised by the UK Department for Business and Trade and the Northern Ireland Office, together with Northern Ireland's inward investment agency Invest NI. Our\ncoverage today won’t feature any text updates, but you can watch a stream\nof key speeches by clicking play above.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Post update
More than 100 global investors and businesses are in Belfast for an investment summit.
It has been organised by the UK Department for Business and Trade and the Northern Ireland Office, together with Northern Ireland's inward investment agency Invest NI.
Our coverage today won’t feature any text updates, but you can watch a stream of key speeches by clicking play above.