Live
How do we solve Lough Neagh's algae problem?
viewing this page
Click above to listen to Good Morning Ulster, which is being broadcast from the lough's shore
Click above to listen to Good Morning Ulster, which is being broadcast from the lough's shore
Live Reporting
Nalina Eggert
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC
'Crying shame' that this has happened again
Good Morning Ulster’s business reporter Sara Neil has been speaking to Gary McErlain, a seventh generation Lough Neagh eel fisherman, who calls Lough Neagh a "very special place" to him.
He says eel catches are down this year, and it's a “crying shame” that algae on this scale has been allowed to happen but it's not the first time.
He recalls his father telling him of algae blooms in the late 1960s that were so bad they could barely get out on the boats to fish.
“Something has broken down, whether that’s governance or policy but something’s not working if we’re here again.”
People 'would storm Westminster' if this happened elsewhere
James Orr of the environmental organisation Friends of the Earth says that “people would be storming Westminster” if the situation at Lough Neagh was happening anywhere else in the UK.
He tells Good Morning Ulster that it “just wouldn’t be allowed to happen” elsewhere, but says that Northern Ireland has pursued a strategy of “agricultural expansion at any cost”.
Mild weather may delay a return to swimming
Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
Swimmers have not been able to use the lough since June.
Claire Vincent at DAERA says the weather will dictate how soon swimming might be permissible again.
Asked if it could take months or years, she said: "I'm hoping that they'll be able to get back in the lough in months, but there's a bit of a question mark over that, because it just depends how mild an autumn we have.”
Local people 'saddened and angered'
SDLP Councillor Denise Johnston represents Moyola, an area that borders the lough. She tells Good Morning Ulster that local people “have been very saddened and angered” by the situation at Lough Neagh.
She says there are swimmers who can’t go for a swim, paddleboarders who can’t go out paddleboarding, and local businesses such as the eel fisheries who are suffering financially as a result of the pollution and algae.
We'll be hearing from people around the lough
Many people around the shores of Lough Neagh rely on the lake for business and pleasure. We'll be hearing from them through today on the radio, TV and here in the digital live page.
'Not just farmers to blame'
Also speaking on Good Morning Ulster is Michael Meharg, a farmer whose farm runs down to the shores of Lough Neagh. He says he is concerned about the future of the lough.
Farmers have a responsibility for the land, he says, but he has called on the government to provide funding for measures that farmers can take to improve the quality of the water. He also says it’s not just farmers who are responsible for the pollution.
You can listen back to Good Morning Ulster by clicking on the speaker button at the top of the page.
Agriculture 'single biggest source' of pollution
Pieter-Jan Schön who is Director of Environment & Marine Sciences Division at the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute has told Good Morning Ulster that the single biggest source of pollution in the lough is agriculture.
He says that in a study conducted a couple a years ago, 62% off nutrient run-off across Northern Ireland was shown to come from agricultural sources.
That's phosphorous and nitrogen for the most part, which farmers use to help crops grow. But in the wrong place, they help algae grow and throw the lough out of balance.
Click on the speaker button above to listen to the programme live until 09:00 (interview at 07:05).
First light at the lough
What’s gone wrong at the lough?
Louise Cullen
BBC NI Agriculture & Environment Correspondent
There are a number of factors causing problems at Lough Neagh – the most striking of which is blue-green algae.
It bloomed across the lough and the north coast during the summer due to settled weather, invasive species and water pollution mostly due to agriculture.
It can be harmful to humans and highly toxic to animals.
The lough is also showing effects of climate change, with temperatures now more than a degree higher than in 1995.
Where can I follow along?
Throughout the day, BBC News NI outlets will be analysing the problems at Lough Neagh.
To kick off our radio coverage, Good Morning Ulster are broadcasting live from Ballyronan until 09:00 BST.
At 12:00, William Crawley will be joined by guests to discuss who is responsible for the problems at Lough Neagh on Talkback.
Then from 16:00, Evening Extra will bring our radio coverage to a close with a two-hour programme live from the lough.
On TV, Newsline will explore the issues in-depth with special reports focusing on the future on the lough.
And of course, the BBC News NI website will keep you up to date throughout the day with our live page, as well as written pieces and video content from our journalists.
Welcome to our Lough Neagh coverage
Good morning and welcome to our special Lough Neagh coverage.
Throughout the day, we’ll be looking at the different issues affecting the largest inland body of water in the British Isles.
Concerns have been raised about wildlife and people’s livelihoods after a number of blue-green algae blooms have been spotted at the lough and elsewhere across Northern Ireland during the summer.
There were able bathing bans in areas around the lough.
Stay with us as we bring you content from across the BBC News NI newsroom.