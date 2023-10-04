How do we solve Lough Neagh's algae problem?

Good Morning Ulster’s business reporter Sara Neil has been speaking to Gary McErlain, a seventh generation Lough Neagh eel fisherman, who calls Lough Neagh a "very special place" to him.

He says eel catches are down this year, and it's a “crying shame” that algae on this scale has been allowed to happen but it's not the first time.

He recalls his father telling him of algae blooms in the late 1960s that were so bad they could barely get out on the boats to fish.

“Something has broken down, whether that’s governance or policy but something’s not working if we’re here again.”