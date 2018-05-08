Moy Park told of key cash-for-ash changes

In March 2015, DETI delivered three further policy templates to Ofgem, including one on cost controls.

It showed that the cost controls envisaged in the 2013 RHI scheme consultation document had included a trigger mechanism.

However, DETI's energy branch now suggested that the trigger points were too prescriptive and that the department should have the right at any given point to close the scheme to new entrants.

Dame Una O'Brien points out that the policy template ends up with a completely different recommendation from what was in the consultation.

Mr Aiken puts it to the witness that he and Mr Wightman came to the view that what had been proposed in the consultation was not a good idea "and you came up with what you thought was a better idea" - Mr Hughes agrees.

Asked if there was a submission sent to the then DETI minister Arlene Foster (above) about this change of policy - she had, after all, signed off on the consultation - Mr Hughes says: "I don't believe there was at this time, no."