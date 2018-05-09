'Failures made' by cash-for-ash auditor
Summary
- Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry examining botched energy scheme
- Senior DETI auditor Elaine Dolan answers questions from the inquiry
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Public evidence sessions expected to last until well into 2018
Live Reporting
By Iain McDowell and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
That's all for now...
Mr Aiken realises he's run out of time for today and Dame Una O'Brien tells him: "You've left us with a cliffhanger."
Mr Hughes' boss Mr Wightman will be back in the hotseat next week so we may get to hear the denouement then.
Otherwise we could have a long wait as Mr Hughes won't be back for several months, when he'll return to answer questions about the later stages of the RHI scheme debacle.
Join us for more live coverage tomorrow morning at 09:45 when Ofgem official Gareth John will be giving evidence - see you then.
'Refuse applications to ensure spending doesn't increase'
Shortly after his email to finance officials, Mr Wightman was told to by one of them to "please stop entering into commitments immediately to ensure that monthly cumulative expenditure does not increase".
Mr Hughes says he and Mr Wightman "realised that we can't do this".
"We have a scheme backed by legislation - we can't just throw a switch," he adds.
Mr Wightman told the finance officials that to close the scheme would require a "reasonable lead-in time".
'RHI a success story and we need more money for it'
In May 2015, the extent of the spend on the RHI scheme was becoming clear to the DETI officials running the initiative.
Stuart Wightman, the head of the department's energy efficiency branch, was asking Stormont's finance department for urgent clarity about what money would be available for the initiative, noting that "since I joined DETI in June the monthly expenditure has effectively tripled".
"We are already committed to an annual spend of £17m," he said, pointing out that was an "overspend of £4.2m" a year.
Closing the scheme "should be a very last resort as it would be very damaging for the local renewable heating and poultry industry and would generate a lot of negative press and correspondence for the department".
He argued that RHI scheme had been a "success story" and finance officials should be making the case to receive more money from the Treasury for it.
Mr Hughes, who worked under Mr Wightman, tells the inquiry that he agreed with that analysis and admits that they didn't realise at that stage that claimants on the scheme were receiving more money than had ever been intended.
Witness Seamus Hughes returns to give evidence
As he takes his position to question returning witness Seamus Hughes, the inquiry's junior counsel Joseph Aiken (below) jokes that he's been "placed under intolerable pressure from colleagues at the bar behind me to finish on time at a quarter-to-five".
Could it possibly be that he's developing a reputation for running late? Surely not!
Veteran DETI official Mr Hughes - who oversaw the day-to-day running of the scheme from midway through 2014 - is back in the hotseat for an hour or so and the inquiry is picking up from where it finished yesterday.
'People taking responsibility hasn't happened enough'
Dame Una O'Brien thanks Mrs Dolan for "taking responsibility for those areas where the internal audit service did not perform its role adequately".
"They're perhaps words we hear too infrequently so far in this inquiry," the inquiry panellist adds.
"I appreciate that it takes a lot given the nature of your work for you to have come and said that and thank you for being so frank with the inquiry."
That brings Mrs Dolan's evidence to an end and it's now the turn of DETI civil servant Seamus Hughes to return to the Senate chamber again.
'Wrong people end up in jobs with big budgets'
Some of the reasons why the RHI scheme became so problematic were staff shortages, time pressures, some "inexperienced" audit staff and some civil servants "ultimately didn't fulfil their responsibilities", according to Mrs Dolan.
"One of the key lessons is it's important to have the right people in post," she explains.
As someone who entered the civil service from the private sector, she says she's noticed that "very often... people with the wrong backgrounds or wrong experience end up in a post with a significant budget and significant responsibilities".
There should be a responsibility on the individual in such a post to know and acknowledge that, she adds.
'Not enough done to learn lessons of past failures'
Mr Scoffield raises a number of previous DETI projects in which similar problems to those in the RHI scheme arose "time and time again" around project management and governance.
Asked whether enough was done to learn from those failures, Mrs Dolan says she thinks "the tone at the top was appropriate".
"Obviously when something like RHI arises then that would suggest that enough wasn't done," she says, adding that she believes there was a drive to ensure lessons were learned.
'Officials should've investigated whistleblower's claims'
Concerns about the RHI scheme that were raised with the then DETI minister Arlene Foster by the so-called whistleblower Janette O'Hagan should have been drawn to senior officials' attention, says Mrs Dolan.
Mrs O'Hagan first contacted Mrs Arlene Foster and her department in 2013 to point out that the incentives on offer through the initiative were "leading to misuse" of heat in some cases and claimants were being paid to "use as much [heat] as they can".
Mrs Dolan says that the civil servants who were running the scheme should "at the very least" done "a little bit of investigation" - if they'd done that they "would've found statistics to support the allegations".
"At that point, I think, there should've been no doubt that there was irregularity."
And she adds that she - as the department's internal audit boss - should've been informed and more formal investigation could've been carried out.
'Review of Ofgem contract cancelled'
Ofgem - the RHI scheme administrator - was classified as an external delivery organisation (EDO).
Government departments regard EDOs as representing particular risks as they may not have appropriate governance arrangements in place.
DETI's service contract with Ofgem was to be inspected by the auditor KPMG in 2013-14 and Mrs Dolan warned it that access to the administrator could be a problem.
"It was highly unlikely that Ofgem were going to let KPMG in to do a standard EDO inspection," she tells the inquiry.
It was agreed that the standard EDO inspection might not be suitable so DETI's audit team proposed deferring the Ofgem EDO review until 2014-15, which Mrs Dolan says she was "comfortable" with because at that point the scheme had only recently commenced.
But it ultimately posed a problem - in 2014-15 Ofgem was no longer considered by DETI to be an EDO and the review was cancelled, although the witness can't explain why the administrator's status was changed.
'Complete change of scheme staff meant risk increased'
The three civil servants who had been working on the RHI scheme from its conception all left DETI within a few months of each other, meaning an entirely new team then assumed responsibility for it.
That turnover of staff has been described by many witnesses as unusual and some have said it shouldn't have happened because it stripped the department of all of the direct knowledge and understanding of the scheme.
DETI's auditors were not told of the staff changes, according to Mrs Dolan and she says they should've been informed in order to keep a closer eye on the new team's work.
"If it'd been brought to our attention that all of the key players had effectively moved on within a short space of time then from an audit perspective you'd associate that area with more risk."
'I take responsibility for audit failures'
The auditor who carried out the review of the RHI scheme - reporting "no issues" with it - did not perform their role adequately, says Mrs Dolan.
She reiterates the point she made before lunch that the auditor didn't challenge the inaccurate direction of DETI's energy team that Ofgem was responsible for the scheme and "walked away from that audit with the expectation that there was limited controls and monitoring" that the department should have in place.
She says that responsibility for the failure ultimately lies with her as the head of DETI's internal audit.
Time for lunch...
There are a few more questions for Mrs Dolan to answer so she'll be back for about an hour after lunch.
After that we'll be hearing more from Seamus Hughes, who sat on the witness chair yesterday.
Join us again from 14:00.
'No professional scepticism applied in scheme audit'
There was "no professional scepticism applied" by the auditor who carried out the project management review of the RHI scheme, says Mrs Dolan.
She suggests that the auditor took it at face value from DETI's energy team, which was responsible for the scheme, that Ofgem, the scheme administrator, was responsible for the project, and therefore he or she didn't consider the necessary questions.
Dame Una says she can't understand why questions weren't asked at the time about whether or not the audit arrangements in place for the scheme were actually working properly.
'Audit report left blank section on RHI payments'
The RHI scheme was included in a project management review for 2013-14 and in the report from that review the number of payments and the value of payments through the initiative was recorded as "not applicable".
It was left blank because there was no direct access to Ofgem's records.
Mr Scoffield puts it to the witness that there were no formal project management structures in place for the RHI scheme and asks if that should've been something identified by the review.
"Yes," Mrs Dolan replies and sh agrees that it appears the auditor undertaking the review believed that Ofgem was managing the project and, in Mr Scoffield's words, "had it covered".
The auditor in question was from the accountancy firm ASM Chartered Accountants, brought in by DETI on a staff substitution contract to help the department get through its auditing backlog.
'Scheme not included in project review'
DETI's internal auditors carried out project management reviews - initiatives involving grants were a central focus of those.
Mrs Dolan says the auditors were interested in "money that went out the door".
There was a project management review in 2011-12 but the RHI scheme was not included in that.
"We didn't think it was significant enough," the witness explains - the initiative was still in development at that stage so the spend at the time was minimal.
'Scheme administrator refused full audit access'
DETI's internal auditors and the NIAO wanted full audit access to material held by the administrator Ofgem in relation to the RHI scheme.
That access would allow them to "follow the money" to ensure that the right amount of subsidies went through Ofgem and ended up with claimants who were entitled to it.
Full audit access would've given the auditors "access to the systems, the documents and the people within Ofgem to undertake whatever audit assurance work we considered necessary", says Mrs Dolan.
But it "soon became apparent" in late-2012 that Ofgem would not allow that and a "workaround" was sought.
The agreement was that the administrator's auditor Deloitte would provide DETI with the relevant assurances on issues of fraud investigation and governance of the scheme and relay any concerns it had to the department.
Mrs Dolan says DETI's auditors wanted to have a "greater input" to the terms of reference for Deloitte's audit process and to have sight of the final reports but that wasn't permitted.
Inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin said any influence DETI might've had was "diluted" and the agreement wasn't legally binding, allowing Ofgem to "do what they want, in many ways".
'Auditors should go in and uncover risks'
Inquiry panellist Dr Keith MacLean observes that while there was an "endemic" lack of flagging up of RHI scheme risks there was another problem - nobody was looking for them.
"I would've thought that that was the sort of role that audit [should play]," he says, suggesting that Mrs Dolan's team should "go in and uncover" the risks.
The witness disagrees, saying that auditors "have no responsibility in relation to the identification of risks".
Dame Una O'Brien, who brings her vast experience as a former top Whitehall civil servant to the inquiry panel, says she "looked to internal audit to be your eyes and ears" to notice potential pitfalls.
'Nobody was flagging any risks to me'
Nobody was "flagging any risks" about the RHI scheme to Mrs Dolan when it was being set up, she says.
But knowing what she knows now, she says there arguably should've been a full systems audit of the initiative.
Mr Scoffield (above) asks her to stick to the factors that were visible at the time, disregarding hindsight - for example, the scheme was going to cost millions of pounds, it was a priority for DETI's energy team, it was novel and an external organisation - Ofgem - was administrating it.
Considering those points, the witness says she doesn't think her approach was unreasonable at the time, adding that she "wasn't aware of the complexities of the scheme".
'Officials only came to us when something went wrong'
DETI civil servants who were setting up new projects involving the spending of public money "very seldom" approached the department's auditors for advice, says Mrs Dolan.
She describes the guidance service offered by her audit team as having been "under-utilised".
"Across the department we were very seldom approached by someone who was about to introduce a change or something new, seeking advice and guidance," she says.
But civil servants did go to the auditors "when something had gone wrong, maybe to identify how to fix it".
Mr Scoffield suggests that project teams were "generally were trying to avoid" the auditors and Mrs Dolan says that's a fair statement.
'Opportunity missed to set scheme up right'
There was a "real opportunity missed" for DETI's energy team to benefit from the internal auditors' help with the RHI scheme, says Mrs Dolan.
She says auditors would've "been best used" in overseeing the link between the department and the scheme's administrator Ofgem.
"That's one of the areas where I think we could've provided value in getting the scheme set up right," she tells the inquiry.
She says she "tried to promote" the auditors' advice and guidance service to the energy team but she's not aware that they took her up on that.
'RHI scheme was regarded as high priority'
Mrs Dolan didn't realise "how novel or complex" the RHI scheme potentially was when she first became aware of it, she says.
She met DETI's energy boss Fiona Hepper in August 2011 to dicsuss it for the first time, with Mrs Hepper seeking input from the auditors on the new initiative, which was high priority for the division.
In her written witness statement, Mrs Dolan said the project would also have been high priority for audit "because of the budget and because it was new".
For that reason, the audit team offered to provide advice and guidance and Mrs Dolan says it was left to the energy team to approach the auditors when they needed it.
'RHI scheme risks weren't raised up the chain'
DETI's audit team considered financial risks using corporate and divisional risk registers rather than lower-level project risk registers.
Mrs Dolan says she would have worked on the basis that any significant issues arising in the project register "should be escalated to divisional level".
The inquiry has already heard that once the risk register for the RHI scheme was drawn up it was effectively left on the shelf and never updated.
Mrs Dolan explains that risk registers for individual projects like the RHI scheme "should be reviewed regularly" and inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin comments: "Yes. But it wasn't."
The auditors relied on civil servants to note the key risks involved in the projects they were working on, says Mrs Dolan.
"You're reliant on the individuals in the business area identifying a risk, prioritising it accurately and knowing then to escalate it up to the next level," she explains.
'DETI's audit team was stretched'
The Northern Ireland Audit Office (NIAO) raised concerns that there was a "lack of internal audit coverage" at DETI in 2011-12.
Giving the background to that finding, Mrs Dolan explains that audits "weren't taking place in accordance with our schedule" and some slipped into the next financial year and needed to be caught up on.
Asked how serious a finding it was by the NIAO, Mrs Dolan says it became a high priority and was "taken quite seriously" and closely monitored.
She says the audit team caught up on the backlog in the last quarter of 2013.
Mrs Dolan explains that her team was "stretched", adding: "We did have resource difficulties during that period."
New witness Elaine Dolan gives evidence
After taking the oath, Elaine Dolan takes her seat and she's being questioned by the inquiry's senior counsel David Scoffield QC.
You can read her written witness statement to the inquiry here.
She started her career at the professional services firm KPMG in 2001 and joined the civil service as DETI's head of internal audit in May 2010.
She held that role until August 2014 when she took a career break and returned to work in January last year in a new post heading the higher education strategy management office at Stormont's Department for the Economy, formerly DETI.
What happened yesterday at the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News NI
Poultry firm Moy Park was told of proposed changes in the RHI scheme before they had been cleared by senior DETI officials or the minister, the inquiry was been told.
It happened in early 2015 as pressure in the scheme was starting to build but before officials realised.
Moy Park was one of the biggest users of the initiative as more of its producers made the switch to biomass heating systems.
It told officials another 200 chicken houses were likely to apply that year.
What is the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News NI
An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January last year by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.
He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a developing political crisis surrounding the scheme.
The RHI Inquiry began in November and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.
It will look at:
For more information on the RHI Inquiry, you can read our handy Q&A.
RHI scheme - the fallout
When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.
As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December 2016.
She resisted, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.
That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive. Now, more than a year on from that, Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.
You can find much more detail on the RHI scheme in our need-to-know guide.
RHI scheme - the flaws
The budget of the RHI scheme ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way it was set up.
Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.
The most recent estimate for the overspend was set at £700m, if permanent cost controls aren't introduced.
The massive overspend bill will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in late-2016... and the fallout from the scandal attached to it is still being felt in the region's politics today.
The scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012, as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.
Good morning
Welcome to Wednesday's live coverage of the Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry - it's day 61 and we've a new member for the ever-expanding cast of characters.
Elaine Dolan was was the head of internal audit at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment (DETI) between 2010 and 2014.
We'll be hearing from her when proceedings start shortly, and yesterday's witness Seamus Hughes, another DETI staffer, will return this afternoon.