'Penny dropped' over cash-for-ash budget

In August 2016, a member of the Ofgem's counter fraud team sent an email to the RHI scheme operations manager Teri Clifton seeking approval for a letter to claimants who would be under fraud investigation, requesting information from them.

It was greeted with great amusement by the scheme management team, who felt it acted almost as a tip-off to claimants.

RHI Inquiry

When it was passed to Mr John, he emailed his colleagues saying that along with the letter Ofgem also had to send claimants a t-shirt bearing the message "keep calm and hide the evidence".

Asked to explain that, he says it was meant as a humorous and sarcastic response because he viewed the counter fraud team's proposed approach to claimants as inappropriate.

Instead, he wanted a more subtle approach to be taken when contacting scheme claimants who were due to be inspected because sending out letters addressed from the counter-fraud team could spook some claimants or offer a tip-off to those who may be gaming the scheme.