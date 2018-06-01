Next stages of RHI inquiry outlined
Summary
- Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry examining botched energy scheme
- Inquiry counsel David Scoffield outline evidence for the final series of hearings
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Public evidence sessions expected to last until well into 2018
By Leanna Byrne and Robin Sheeran
What is the RHI Inquiry?
An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January last year by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.
He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concernand what was then a developing political crisis surrounding the scheme.
The RHI Inquiry began in November and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.
It will look at:
For more information on the RHI Inquiry,you can read our handy Q&A.
RHI scheme - the fallout
When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.
As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leaderArlene Foster faced calls to resign from her roleas Northern Ireland's first minister in December 2016.
She resisted, and Sinn Féin'sMartin McGuinness then quit as deputy first ministerin protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.
That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive. Now, more than a year on from that,Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.
You can find much more detail on the RHI scheme inour need-to-know guide.
RHI scheme - the flaws
The budget of the RHI scheme ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way it was set up.
Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.
The most recent estimate for the overspend was set at £700m, if permanent cost controls aren't introduced.
The massive overspend bill will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in late-2016... and the fallout from the scandal attached to it is still being felt in the region's politics today.
The scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012, as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.
Good morning
Welcome to Stormont's Parliament Buildings for Day 70 of the RHI inquiry.
We've a change of gear today as the inquiry grinds inexorably towards the completion of the hearings - don't hold your breath though, that's still months away.
There are no witnesses in for a grilling - instead we have the openings for phases three and four of the inquiry.
This includes the period when it became apparent that things were not all as they should have been on planet RHI, and some of the political fallout.
All will be revealed - stick around for the live updates starting at 09:45