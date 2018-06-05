'Cash for ash' evidence revealed

Mr Cairns' evidence states that DUP special advisers Dr Andrew Crawford and Timothy Johnson had urged him to push out the closing date for the RHI scheme as far as possible, says Mr Scoffield.

He also says Mr Cairns alleges in his evidence that Mr Bell accepted this advice "without question, comment or protest" and even "enthusiastically".

This, he says, was in the context of issues closing another energy scheme called the Northern Ireland Renewables Obligation (NIRO), which required all suppliers to source a specified share of the electricity supplied to consumers from renewable sources.

Mr Cairns also says that despite Mr Bell claiming otherwise, the minister was fully aware of the meetings taking place between the special advisers.

"Mr Cairns says the minister was content for a party position to be sought and implemented," says Mr Scoffield.

But Sir Patrick makes the point that this view is difficult to reconcile considering two rows between Mr Cairns and Mr Bell - one at an Indian restaurant and another at a pre-meeting breakfast - were allegedly about Mr Bell "not wanting to be pushed around".