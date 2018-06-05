The Senate chamber at Stormont's Parliament Buildings

'Cash for ash' evidence revealed

Summary

  1. Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry examining botched energy scheme
  2. Inquiry counsel David Scoffield outlines evidence for the final series of hearings
  3. Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
  4. Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
  5. Public evidence sessions expected to last until well into 2018

Live Reporting

By Leanna Byrne and Robin Sheeran

All times stated are UK

'The minister was fully aware of the party position'

Mr Cairns' evidence states that DUP special advisers Dr Andrew Crawford and Timothy Johnson had urged him to push out the closing date for the RHI scheme as far as possible, says Mr Scoffield.

He also says Mr Cairns alleges in his evidence that Mr Bell accepted this advice "without question, comment or protest" and even "enthusiastically".

This, he says, was in the context of issues closing another energy scheme called the Northern Ireland Renewables Obligation (NIRO), which required all suppliers to source a specified share of the electricity supplied to consumers from renewable sources.

Curry
Getty Images

Mr Cairns also says that despite Mr Bell claiming otherwise, the minister was fully aware of the meetings taking place between the special advisers.

"Mr Cairns says the minister was content for a party position to be sought and implemented," says Mr Scoffield.

But Sir Patrick makes the point that this view is difficult to reconcile considering two rows between Mr Cairns and Mr Bell - one at an Indian restaurant and another at a pre-meeting breakfast - were allegedly about Mr Bell "not wanting to be pushed around".

'Timothy Johnston - the most senior DUP SPAD'

Mr Scoffield says that in fairness to those mentioned in Mr Bell's evidence he's going to outline their viewpoint of the events of summer 2015.

He turns first to the written evidence of Mr Bell's special adviser (SPAD) Timothy Cairns.

According to Mr Cairns he would from time time to time receive instructions from the office of the first minister, Peter Robinson. and this was often relayed by the first minsters advisers.

The first minister's SPADS were seen as having a higher level of seniority.

One adviser, Timothy Johnston (Below on left with Peter Robinson), is said to have the highest level of seniority.

Timothy Johnston and Peter Robinson
BBC

Mr Cairns took some sick leave in the period following his falling-out with DETI minister Jonathan Bell in London on 9/10 June 2015.

Mr Soffield says there was a "clear the air" meeting on Mr Cairns' return to work a few weeks later.

In his evidence, Mr Cairns says that, at a meeting in June, Timothy Johnston "stated that tariff controls would not be introduced" and that he should work with another DUP SPAD, Andrew Crawford, at looking into an alternative.

Friday recap

Documents
Getty Images

Mr Scoffield gives a short recap on Friday's proceedings.

To bring us up to date, we heard:

  • Key communications from a July 2015 submission to the former enterprise minister Jonathan Bell on the RHI scheme.
  • Mr Bell's written evidence to the inquiry.
  • Writen evidence from Dr Andrew McCormick, who was then permanent secretary for the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment (DETI).

Mr Scoffield is now summarising more written evidence.

Mr Scoffield gets us underway

Mr Scoffield
RHI Inquiry

Inquiry senior counsel David Scoffield QC gets the session underway.

He'll be continuing with the opening of phases three and four of the inquiry.

These include the later stages of the RHI scheme up until its closure, and the subsequent political fallout.

If you were with us on Friday you'll know this allows a tantalising glimpse of where the inquiry may be headed.

What is the RHI Inquiry?

An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January last year by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.

He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a developing political crisis surrounding the scheme.

The RHI Inquiry began in November and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.

Sir Patrick Coghlin
Pacemaker

It will look at:

  • the design and introduction of the RHI scheme
  • the scheme's initial operation, administration, promotion and supervision
  • the introduction of revised subsidies and a usage cap for new scheme claimants in 2015
  • the scheme's closure

For more information on the RHI Inquiry, you can read our handy Q&A.

RHI scheme - the fallout

When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.

As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December 2016.

Arlene Foster and Martin McGuinness
BBC

She resisted, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.

That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive. Now, more than a year on from that, Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.

RHI scheme - the flaws

The budget of the RHI scheme ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way it was set up.

Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.

Burning cash
BBC

The most recent estimate for the overspend was set at £700m, if permanent cost controls aren't introduced.

The massive overspend bill will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.

RHI scheme - what was it?

The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in late-2016... and the fallout from the scandal attached to it is still being felt in the region's politics today.

Boilers
Getty Images

The scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012, as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.

Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.

Good morning

Stormont
AFP

Yet another pleasant day on the hill at Stormont - pity we don't have a dog to take for a walk really.

Failing that, it's Day 71 of the RHI inquiry and we're hoping for another day of fascinating revelations from senior counsel David Scoffield QC.

Stick with us for live updates throughout the day.

The action starts at 09:45.

