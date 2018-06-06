The Senate chamber at Stormont's Parliament Buildings

RHI official faces more inquiry questions

Summary

  1. Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry examining botched energy scheme
  2. Former DETI official Stuart Wightman returns for a further session of questions
  3. Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
  4. Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
  5. Public evidence sessions expected to last into autumn 2018

Live Reporting

By Leanna Byrne and Robin Sheeran

All times stated are UK

Good morning

Parliament Buildings Stormont
BBC

Welcome to the Big House at Stormont - it's a cracking day in the Stormont estate with runners and dog walkers aplenty.

We're back in the ornate senate chamber for the first witness session of phases three and four of the RHI Inquiry.

Stuart Wightman, former head of DETI's energy efficiency branch, returns to the inquiry hotseat.

Stick with us for live updates throughout the day. The action starts at 09:45.

