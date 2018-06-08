Cash-for-ash manager back to face inquiry

The inquiry heard a claim that three biomass boilers had been bought through the RHI scheme for poultry houses that had not, at that point, been built.

In the meantime, the boilers had been approved, commissioned and were heating empty space.

The issue was raised with the scheme administrator Ofgem's counter-fraud team.

They said that just because the shed they were in was empty on the day of inspection it did not necessarily mean it was empty on other days and no further action was taken.