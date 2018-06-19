Cash-for-ash manager back at inquiry

First on the agenda today is a submission sent to the then DETI minister Jonathan Bell on 8 July 2015, which highlighted that there were problems with the RHI scheme and its budget.

The first draft of the submission was drawn up by Mr Wightman two days before and it outlined that expenditure on the RHI scheme in 2015-16 would be £23m, "almost twice" what the department had available to spend on it.

Getty Images

But by the time the submission got to the minister, the language was "very different", as Mr Aiken puts it, with the "strength of the language" changing - a theme that continues throughout the document.

It stated: "We are currently seeking extra funding as forecast scheme expenditure exceeds previous funding allocations."

Mr Aiken points out that it doesn't convey the same message as the first draft and Mr Wightman accepts that's a fair point.