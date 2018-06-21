Cash-for-ash boss quizzed at inquiry

Back for an all-day session before the inquiry, John Mills takes his place in the witness chair.

A reminder of his involvement - from January 2014 he was the boss of DETIs energy division, which had set-up and was running the RHI scheme.

He held that role during a key period in the lifetime of the initiative, including when things spiralled out of control and the vast overspend occurred, and he's since left the department.

Mr Mills has submitted a few written witness statements to the inquiry.

He's back this morning after giving evidence yesterday afternoon when he was questioned about his knowledge about the scheme's budget.

The inquiry's senior counsel David Scoffield QC is posing the questions.