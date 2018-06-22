Poultry farmer faces cash-for-ash inquiry

The first new witness the inquiry has heard from in several weeks, Tom Forgrave affirms that he'll tell the truth in his evidence today.

The inquiry barrister Donal Lunny says there are "several reasons why" Mr Forgrave has been called to give evidence.

Firstly, he's an award-winning poultry farmer and a co-chair of a committee of poultry growers that supply the major producer Moy Park.

RHI Inquiry

Mr Lunny points out that about 62% of the poultry houses that supply Moy Park are on the RHI scheme, making it "potentially a very significant potential beneficiary" of the initiative.

The witness was also a chair of the Ulster Farmers' Union's poultry committee, which represents the views of poultry farmers across Northern Ireland, and a founder of the Renewable Heat Association, a group that represents RHI scheme claimants.

And finally, he's a claimant on the RHI scheme himself.

He's supplied more than 500 pages of documents to the inquiry as evidence and you can find his written statement on the inquiry's website .