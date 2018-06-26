Finance official faces cash-for-ash questions

Finance officials at Stormont took what they was being told by DETI about the scheme "at face value", admits Ms Morelli.

And they "should have been more proactive" in establishing what the funding arrangements were for the RHI scheme.

RHI Inquiry

The scheme had what's been described as a unique funding method, which many of the civil service witnesses to the inquiry have said they never encountered and didn't fully understand.

Ms Morelli says officials at the Department of Finance were "more hands-off than we should've been" and instead "should've been hand-in-hand with DETI through this".

"On first read it appeared to be not as novel and contentious as it turned out to be and that should not have happened."