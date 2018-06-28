Top-ranking official at cash-for-ash probe
Summary
- Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry examining botched energy scheme
- DETI deputy permanent secretary Chris Stewart appears before inquiry panel
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Public evidence sessions expected to last into autumn 2018
By Iain McDowell and Robin Sheeran
'Resistance to cost controls came from DUP'
Civil servants' attempts to curb the cost of the RHI scheme were met by "resistance" by some DUP figures, says Mr Stewart.
The DETI minister's adviser Mr Cairns suggested to Mr Stewart that the addition of cost controls should be delayed as their introduction in October could lead to a spike in applications to the scheme.
But Mr Stewart countered that there was already an increase in demand and that a well-informed industry would keep demand high.
He tells the panel his view at the time was that delay would not make matters better at best a "spike might turn into a plateau".
The witness says he thinks the proposal to delay the changes was based on a DUP view, not from the adviser himself or the minister - he believes Mr Cairns saw the need for cost controls but needed something to sell to the party.
His view was that the party saw the RHI scheme as good for industry, he adds, and you "don't hobble a good scheme any more than is necessary".
'Proposed scheme changes were coming from DUP, not minister'
Mr Stewart says he assumed that the submission regarding the changes to the RHI scheme did not actually reach the DETI minister until the end of August 2015.
Instead, he believed it was only ever in the hands of his Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) ministerial adviser up to that point.
He says he took that view because the adviser Timothy Cairns returned to civil servants with suggested amendment that "were at a level of detail I wouldn't have expected... from a minister".
And he adds that Mr Cairns didn't say that he'd discussed the submission with Mr Bell.
"I got the impression that the suggestions that were coming back were... as a result of party considerations."
Evidence the inquiry has seen shows that Mr Cairns had been discussing the changes with another DUP adviser Dr Andrew Crawford, who had put forward possible changes to it.
'Submission to minister was inaccurate'
Inquiry barrister David Scoffield QC (below) picks up the questioning at the point where he finished yesterday, with a submisson that was sent to the enterprise minister Jonathan Bell on 8 July 2015 - it's a key document in the story of the RHI debacle.
In it, Mr Bell was informed about the emerging problems with the scheme and how DETI officials proposed to deal with them.
An early version, which clearly stated the projected expenditure in 2015-16 was £23m - twice the available budget - was amended to remove the cost controls warning.
A paragraph which suggested that a funding shortfall might have to be paid from other DETI spending commitments was also completely removed.
Mr Stewart says the submission was "inaccurate in its description of funding and in particular its description of the risks" associated with that.
Witness Chris Stewart returns to give evidence
It's a second day in the witness chair for Chris Stewart, the deputy permanent secretary at the Department for the Economy.
The department was formerly the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment (DETI) and it set up and ran the RHI scheme.
Mr Stewart joined DETI in August 2014 and his deep involvement with the RHI scheme appears to have started in May 2015, when he began helping to manage it as it started to run out of control.
You can find his two witness statements on the inquiry's website here and here.
His evidence yesterday was eye-catching at times and he'll be answering many more questions from the inquiry's senior counsel David Scoffield QC today.
What happened yesterday at the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News NI
A top civil servant told the inquiry that he felt officials were treated as the "opposition" by DUP advisers as they tried to curb the rising cost of the flawed RHI scheme in 2015.
Chris Stewart said he felt the civil servants, advisers and their ministers were not "on the same team" as they struggled to rein in spending.
Mr Stewart, one of the top tier of management in Stormont's economy department, acknowledged that it was a big statement to make.
And he said had there been greater trust between officials, advisers and the minister they could have thrashed out an approach that might have been much more effective.
What is the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News NI
An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January last year by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.
He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a developing political crisis surrounding the scheme.
The RHI Inquiry began in November and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.
It will look at:
For more information on the RHI Inquiry, you can read our handy Q&A.
RHI scheme - the fallout
When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.
As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December 2016.
She resisted, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.
That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive. Now, a year-and-a-half on from that, Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.
You can find much more detail on the RHI scheme in our need-to-know guide.
RHI scheme - the flaws
The budget of the RHI scheme ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way it was set up.
Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.
The most recent estimate for the overspend was set at £700m, if permanent cost controls aren't introduced.
The massive overspend bill will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in late-2016... and the fallout from the scandal attached to it is still being felt in the region's politics today.
The scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012, as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.
