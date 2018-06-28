Top-ranking official at cash-for-ash probe

Civil servants' attempts to curb the cost of the RHI scheme were met by "resistance" by some DUP figures, says Mr Stewart.

The DETI minister's adviser Mr Cairns suggested to Mr Stewart that the addition of cost controls should be delayed as their introduction in October could lead to a spike in applications to the scheme.

But Mr Stewart countered that there was already an increase in demand and that a well-informed industry would keep demand high.

BBC

He tells the panel his view at the time was that delay would not make matters better at best a "spike might turn into a plateau".

The witness says he thinks the proposal to delay the changes was based on a DUP view, not from the adviser himself or the minister - he believes Mr Cairns saw the need for cost controls but needed something to sell to the party.

His view was that the party saw the RHI scheme as good for industry, he adds, and you "don't hobble a good scheme any more than is necessary".