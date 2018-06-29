Moy Park chiefs face cash-for-ash questions
Summary
- Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry examining botched energy scheme
- Moy Park executive David Mark and ex-chief executive Janet McCollum face questions
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Public evidence sessions expected to last into autumn 2018
Live Reporting
By Iain McDowell and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
New witness David Mark gives evidence
David Mark takes the oath and settles into the witness chair to face questions from inquiry junior counsel Donal Lunny.
Bit of background - after a lengthy career in the agri-food sector Mr Mark joined Moy Park in 2013 to help the firm's growth in expanding its poultry growing facilities in Northern Ireland.
Mr Mark'switness statement is available for you to read on the inquiry's website.
The six board areas that Mr Mark will face questions on. They are:
'How can you enjoy yourselves without RHI inquiry?'
At the start of business inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin has a few words about the end of term, filling us in on what's going to be happening over the next two months.
There will be no witness sessions until Tuesday 4 September but the inquiry will take stock of the written and oral evidence and continue its investigations and new witnesses will be invited to give statements.
"So while you're all away enjoying yourselves the inquiry will continue its work," he says.
"How can you enjoy yourselves without the inquiry?" panel member Dr Keith MacLean chips in.
What happened yesterday at the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News NI
The inquiry has been told that there was an attempt to "protect" Arlene Foster during the closure of the RHI scheme, it emerged.
It was revealed by senior civil servant Chris Stewart that a former DUP adviser has made a reference in his witness statement to protecting the former first minister from blame.
Mr Stewart also said there was a "desire" in the DUP to make it appear that former enterprise minister Jonathan Bell had sole responsibility for what was an unpopular decision to shut down the scheme in 2016.
What is the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News NI
An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January last year by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.
He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a developing political crisis surrounding the scheme.
The RHI Inquiry began in November and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.
It will look at:
For more information on the RHI Inquiry, you can read our handy Q&A.
RHI scheme - the fallout
When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.
As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December 2016.
She resisted, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.
That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive. Now, a year-and-a-half on from that, Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.
You can find much more detail on the RHI scheme in our need-to-know guide.
RHI scheme - the flaws
The budget of the RHI scheme ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way it was set up.
Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.
The most recent estimate for the overspend was set at £700m, if permanent cost controls aren't introduced.
The massive overspend bill will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in late-2016... and the fallout from the scandal attached to it is still being felt in the region's politics today.
The scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012, as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.
Good morning
Ahhh, summertime! It's the last day of the Renewable Heat Incentive before everyone can head off on their holidays.
Yes, the inquiry is due to finish its public hearings for a little while to give those involved a summer break.
But there's still the significant matter of today's inquiry question time with the poultry production giant Moy Park to get through.
Its former chief executive and another senior representative from the firm will be facing the inquiry panel shortly - you can watch it at the top of this page and we'll bring you all of the key details throughout the day in our live text commentary.